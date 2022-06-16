Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
WKN: A0B9NW ISIN: GB00B00FPT80 Ticker-Symbol: 6DE 
Frankfurt
16.06.22
09:16 Uhr
3,300 Euro
+0,060
+1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHESNARA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHESNARA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
16.06.2022 | 10:46
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Chesnara Plc (CSN): Good performance analysed

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Chesnara Plc (CSN): Good performance analysed 16-Jun-2022 / 09:15 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A with Brian Moretta on Chesnara Plc (CSN) | Good performance analysed

Chesnara plc (CSN) is the company of discussion when Dr Brian Moretta, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview Brian explains how the company performed over the full year, discusses the operational challenges, updates us on the dividend, progress with its acquisition strategy and immediate prospects.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here Download Brian's latest note on Chesnara here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                         bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1376711 16-Jun-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376711&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
