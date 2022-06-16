DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B
DEALING DATE: 15/06/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 392.1835
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 67835
CODE: CW8U
ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 168812 EQS News ID: 1377323 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
