First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 21 June 2022. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061030574 (VIRO) will be traded excluding subscription rights. Thus, 20 June 2022 is last day of trading shares issued by ViroGates A/S including subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061808094 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: ViroGates T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 10:1 (DK) Shareholders in ViroGates will be allocated one (1) subscription right per share held on the record date. Ten (10) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in subscription 21 June - 4 July 2022 rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260221 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ViroGates A/S makes a rights issue of a minimum of 158,507 new shares and a maximum of 317,008 new shares of DKK 1. Subscription price is DKK 60 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 23 June - 6 July 2022, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, Per Lönn, tel. +46 40 200 250