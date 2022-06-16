Tata Power Solar has completed a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 66 MW solar project in India, bringing its cumulative utility-scale PV portfolio to 9.7 GWp.From pv magazine India Tata Power's solar EPC and manufacturing unit, Tata Power Solar, has commissioned a 66 MW solar project at an undisclosed location in India for Vibrant Energy. The PV project is expected to produce 110,029 units of electricity per year. It is spread over 191 acres and features 127,268 solar modules. It was completed within nine months. "The team established a two-level pooling substation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...