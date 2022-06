DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Jun-2022 / 10:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 1p a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares following the reinvestment of dividend income under SThree plc's Share Incentive Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.9048 2 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 2 - Price GBP7.81 e) Date of the transaction 10/06/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 168844 EQS News ID: 1377421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1377421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)