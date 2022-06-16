Anzeige
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop"!
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2022 | 11:41
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Nykode Therapeutics ASA, on First North NOK (308/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Nykode Therapeutics ASA, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from June 17, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      NYKDo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010714785      
Order book ID:    260220         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
