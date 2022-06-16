Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Nykode Therapeutics ASA, on First North NOK (308/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Nykode Therapeutics ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 17, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: NYKDo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010714785 Order book ID: 260220 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB