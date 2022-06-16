Quant AB: The Final Amendments to Quant's Senior Bonds become effective

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the approval of the written procedure initiated pursuant to a notice of written procedure dated 24 March 2022 (the "Notice") in respect of its up to EUR 120,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds with ISIN: SE0010663260 (the "Senior Bonds"), Quant AB (publ) ("Quant") is pleased to announce that the conditions precedent to the effectiveness of the Final Proposals (as defined in the Notice) relating to the terms and conditions of the Senior Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") have been satisfied, and the Final Proposals have become effective as of today's date.

As communicated in the press release dated 7 April 2022, the Final Proposals set out in the Notice were approved by the holders of the Senior Bonds, subject to the Final Conditions Precedent (as defined in the Notice), including, inter alia:

an extension of the term of the Senior Bonds by an additional two years and six months (from 15 May 2023 to 15 November 2025 );

to ); an amendment to the change of control clause to allow Permira Credit to become the new majority owner of Quant;

a correction of wording to enable non-wholly owned subsidiaries to make pro-rata distributions to group companies and joint venture partners;

the insertion of an undertaking to extinguish the junior bonds; and

an update to the call structure as a consequence of the proposed extension of the term of the Senior Bonds.

Further to this approval, the Final Conditions Precedent including, inter alia, confirmation of the continued validity of the existing security and guarantees, have now been satisfied and the Terms and Conditions have been amended in accordance with the Final Proposals (the Terms and Conditions as amended, the "Final Terms and Conditions").

The Final Terms and Conditions can be found on the Quant's website at the following link: www.quantservice.com/investor

The Base Fee and the Early Voting Fee (each as defined in the Notice) will be paid (as applicable) within 10 Business Days of 16 June 2022, being the effective date of the Final Proposals.

Stockholm, 16 June 2022

Quant AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Tomas Rönn, CEO: +46 720 92 11 20

André Strömgren, CFO: +46 708 410 796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring that we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing more than 2,500 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) has been privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:45 CEST on 16 June 2022.

