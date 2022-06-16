Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Name

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

16 JUNE 2022

CHANGE OF NAME

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that it is changing its name with effect from 16 June 2022 to abrdn Property Income Trust Limited.

Shareholders approved a special resolution to amend the Company's name at the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022 and the Company has today received approval from the Guernsey Registry to effect the change.

The Company's identifier is also changing from 'SLI' to 'API' with effect from 16 June 2022 while its SEDOL and ISIN remain unaffected.

Share certificates issued in the name of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited remain valid.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

