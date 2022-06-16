

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $218 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $8.33 billion from $7.23 billion last year.



Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 - $2.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.1 - $8.7 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 Full year revenue guidance: $32.8 Bln



