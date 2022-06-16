BIS Research Study Highlights the Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles to Reach $17.41 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles is projected to reach $17.41 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 28.81%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The increasing application areas for new ev fluids have led to the surge in the demand for various types of coolants and lubricants used in automobiles. Automotive OEMs have partnered with various fluid providers to source fluids for their electric vehicles to improve the driving experience.

As governments across the world are starting to implement plans for increasing electric vehicle sales and phasing-out IC engine vehicles in their respective countries, the market for fluids in electric vehicles is also bound to expand.

The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of electric vehicle fluids market.

The detailed study is a compilation of 225 market data tables and 104 figures spread through 316 pages and in-depth TOC on "Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031"

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles:

Need for corrosion resistant solutions in the electric vehicle batteries

Increasing demand to further extend the range of the electric vehicles

Rapid adoption of immersive cooling for the electric vehicle batteries

Improved durability of powertrain in electric vehicles

The growing need for enhanced electrification components

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Higher cost of ev fluids

Energy efficiency challenges

Developing environment-friendly electric vehicle fluids

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Girish Jambale, Senior Research Associate, BIS Research, "The fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles evolved rapidly and is anticipated to continue to spur with the same pace in the following years. Businesses are coming up with innovative solutions and launching new products in the market. Collaborations and product launches are key strategies that assist the market's growth. An increasing electric vehicle fleet is anticipated to push the aftermarket consumption of electric vehicle fluids and lubricants. Multiple solution providers are expected to dominate the market owing to their expertise in fluid development and widespread distribution network."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Public companies are leading in the fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles. For base year 2021, private companies in the market capture around 5% of the market share, whereas public companies in the market capture around 95% of the market share in the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Private Companies

Afton Chemicals

Engineered Fluids

Dober

Infineum International Limited

Klüber Lubrication

M&I Materials Limited

Panolin AG

Company Type 2: Public Companies

CASTROL Limited

3M

Motul

Electrolube

Exxon Mobil Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Petronas

PolySi Technologies Inc.

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Valvoline Inc.

FUCHS

Companies that are not a part of the previously-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

