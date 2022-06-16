eDriving Launches Non-Telematics Version of Award-Winning Mentor Driver App

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / eDrivingSM, a Solera company, and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, is proud to announce the availability of Mentor Insight - the non-telematics version of its award-winning driver safety app, MentorSM.

The newest addition to the Mentor family of driver safety apps, Mentor Insight offers many of the same tools to help improve driver behavior, including risk assessment, predictive driver scoring, eLearning, manager coaching, and gamification, but without telematics-based monitoring of driver behavior behind the wheel. This makes Mentor Insight ideal for those companies not yet ready to navigate the privacy concerns that often accompany a full-scale implementation of telematics-based safety applications, as well as companies that may have a telematics solution in place but would like to leverage Mentor's additional feature. One such feature is an integrated Personal SOS function with Emergency Response Services powered by Bosch and Sfara. Available in more than 50 countries, the Personal SOS alert can be triggered by drivers to request assistance if they feel unwell or concerned about their safety at any time, in any place.

Mentor Insight works by providing a comprehensive view of driver risk to help sharpen defensive driver knowledge, behavior, and attitudes, all within a data-secure environment that protects driver privacy completely.

Mentor insight also includes:

Driver Risk Scoring - All drivers receive a DriverINDEX ® Score, which combines collision, incident, and license check data, plus RoadRISK ® risk assessment results in one driver score, facilitating benchmarking and identification of an organization's most at-risk drivers for training and coaching.

- All drivers receive a DriverINDEX Score, which combines collision, incident, and license check data, plus RoadRISK risk assessment results in one driver score, facilitating benchmarking and identification of an organization's most at-risk drivers for training and coaching. eLearning - Over 300 short, interactive eLearning modules help engage drivers and promote safer behavior behind the wheel

- Over 300 short, interactive eLearning modules help engage drivers and promote safer behavior behind the wheel Manager Coaching toolkit - Easy-to-use templates help managers coach their at-risk drivers using custom formats suitable for monthly meetings, annual reviews, and post-collision/violation.

- Easy-to-use templates help managers coach their at-risk drivers using custom formats suitable for monthly meetings, annual reviews, and post-collision/violation. Gamification - Promotes friendly competition and ongoing safety-focused communication by enabling drivers to set up groups in which they can see fellow team members' progress/scores and use emojis and chat functions to send motivational messages.

"We know the use of telematics to monitor driver behavior or calculate a driver's risk score isn't suitable for everyone, which is why we're delighted that organizations can now benefit from Mentor Insight," said Ed Dubens, CEO and Founder of eDriving. "It gives companies the tools to create an environment where they can support their employees to be safe drivers on the roads while respecting any privacy concerns. At eDriving we help more than 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries to get home safely at the end of every day. This new addition to our Mentor product family means we can offer that support to even more drivers."

Mentor Insight is the latest in eDriving's comprehensive suite of driver risk management programs. The flagship, award-winning Mentor by eDrivingSM app, currently in use by service, delivery, and sales fleets around the world, uses smartphone telematics to collect and analyze driver behaviors most predictive of crash risk and produces a FICO® Safe Driving Score, validated to predict a driver's likelihood of being in a crash, and remediates risky behavior through eLearning, gamification, and coaching.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About eDriving

eDriving, a Solera company, helps organizations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs. These include the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app with FICO® Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction program; and the Virtual Risk Manager® platform, all designed to work in an integrated fashion within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,200,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 120 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.

Press contact, eDriving:

Sheila Leverone

press@edriving.com

Mentor Insight Product Sheet

SOURCE: eDriving

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704698/eDriving-Launches-Non-Telematics-Version-of-Award-Winning-Mentor-Driver-App