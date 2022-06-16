

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $664 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $44.60 billion from $41.30 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $664 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $44.60 Bln vs. $41.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $3.95



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KROGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de