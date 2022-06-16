Information Office of Jinan Municipal Government: Big data and cloud computing empower further innovation in Jinan's government services

JINAN, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29, 2021, Jinan, the capital of East China's Shandong province, made it all that much easier for businesses to register to operate in the city when the ability to obtain both a business license and the accompanying seal were rolled out on WeChat's online business registration facility, representing another big step forward in the reform of market access and enterprise facilitation in the city. In recent years, Jinan has made full use of big data and cloud computing, among other new technologies, to continuously promote the innovation of government services and provide a quality and efficient government service environment for market entities.

On March 1 this year, Jinan issued the Regulations on Optimizing the Business Environment, which included new rules to make it easy to commercialize one's products or services, fulfill all the steps to create a legal entity as well as to receive assistance once the legal entity is ready to enter foreign markets. According to the regulations, the city plans to transition to a service-oriented government, and expand the application of modern information technologies such as Internet and big data."

To cite an example, Jinan Municipal Bureau of Administrative Approval Service has taken the initiative to strengthen communications with other cities both inside Shandong province as well as throughout China, in a move to facilitate cross-regional handling of recurring issues that two or more cities may be facing in common, as well as to promote the establishment of enterprise service centers in all districts and counties. In these ways, the bureau can work with counterparts to establish an integrated urban work service system for businesses, as well as accelerate the integration of enterprise service platforms and the rapid implementation of more favorable policies. In terms of cross-border trade, the customs, commerce and port logistics departments will also collaborate to optimize and promote electronic customs clearance procedures.

Supported by a sound business environment, Greenland International Expo City, a project in Jinan Start-up Area, has been able to speed up progress. After completion, it will become a world-class example of what we can expect a city of the future to look like as well as the largest modern exhibition economic park in China. The latest statistics reveal that in 2021, Jinan was home to 4,397 high-tech enterprises, of which 1,368 were newly added, more than any other city in the province.