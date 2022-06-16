Revival Gold planned approximately 2,000 meters of core drilling in three holes, Hannan Metals identified an outcropping copper-gold porphyry mineralization, Mawson Gold announces results from the first drill program at the Skellefteå North project in Sweden, Sibanye-Stillwater signed a three-year collective agreement that finally marks the end of strikes and the resumption of South African gold operations and Uranium Energy announced the acquisition of UEX Corporation to create the largest diversified North American uranium company.