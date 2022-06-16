PubMatic, Inc.: PubMatic Achieves 100% Renewable Energy Across Global Data Centers

Company Commits to Publish Sustainability Goals in 2022

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2022(Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, today announced that all of its global data centers are now powered by 100% renewable energy. The company achieved this significant milestone as it embarks on a comprehensive, multi-pronged sustainability plan by the end of 2022.



According to the World Economic Forum , the infrastructure powering the Internet accounts for 2.5% of worldwide electricity consumption. At PubMatic, the majority of this consumption occurs within 10 global data centers, which account for over 90% of the company's energy usage. By owning and operating its own infrastructure, PubMatic has greater control over the reduction of energy consumption and reliance on fossil fuels.

To achieve the 100% benchmark, PubMatic executed a renewable energy strategy that included collaboration with data center colocation providers and procurement of qualified renewable energy through virtual power purchase agreements (vPPA) and retail supply agreements. As a result, the company has invested in enough wind and solar power annually to account for every unit of electricity used across its global data center operations.

"The digital advertising supply chain of the future will be transparent and efficient, and it will also be responsible. The advertising industry must focus on reducing its environmental impact and prioritise sustainability in infrastructure and operational practices. I am proud of what PubMatic has been able to achieve to date, and it is just the first step towards building a more environmentally sustainable business," said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic.

PubMatic's milestone achievement is part of a comprehensive sustainability strategy across the organisation. The company also supports Ad Net Zero , an organisation committed to reducing the carbon impact of developing, producing, and running advertising to zero by the end of 2030. PubMatic plans to develop and publish specific goals by the end of 2022 focused on improving sustainability across the global company's owned and operated data centers, offices, and daily business processes with customers and partners.

