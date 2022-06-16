DJ The best prices on popular video games are at Gamecamp.gg!

DGAP-Media / 2022-06-16 / 14:29 The best prices on popular video games are at Gamecamp.gg!

The fact that some video game publishers fix video game prices to 70 USD leads gamers to look for the most affordable price options. Gamecamp.gg, which was established to compile the most affordable video game prices, makes it easier for users by comparing dozens of game stores.

BERLIN - Since mid-2021, some video game publishers have fixed their standard selling prices at USD70. The PC version of the game Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which was developed by Activision in the past few days, went on sale on the Steam platform for USD70 with an increase of USD10 compared to previous years. EA doubled the price of F1 2022 in some of its regional stores on Steam in April last year. That being the case, catching the best prices has become a priority for all gamers.

Commenting on price increases, Algirdas Mice, CMO of Gamecamp.gg said, "Globally increasing production and labor costs are also reflected in the prices of video games. As Gamecamp.gg, we offer the most affordable licenses by tracking the prices in the most reputable game stores."

8 out of 10 Germans compare prices

Reminding that Germany was also affected by the global inflationary environment, and the highest inflation in the last 41 years was recorded in April, Algirdas Mice said, "Economic conditions shape consumer behavior. 37% of German citizens say they always compare prices before shopping online. 41% say they do this frequently. Price comparison engines created for different consumer products in Germany receive millions of visitors every month. As GameCamp, we focus only on video games, allowing users to shop at the most affordable prices from the most popular platforms and sellers like YuPlay, G2A, Gamivo, Gamers Outlet and K4G. We also offer special discount codes for popular games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, GTA V, Assassin's Creed: Origins."

"User-friendly platform, hundreds of games, free access"

Stating that the most up-to-date versions of many popular games on the platform host different price information, Gamecamp.gg CMO Algirdas Mice said: "With our user-friendly platform, we list the most affordable prices in dozens of platforms and stores such as Steam, Origin, Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect for hundreds of games in different categories from strategy to sports, from action to adventure. We always keep our database up to date by closely following new versions and upcoming games. As Gamecamp, we aim to ensure that users get a game they want at the lowest possible price. By organizing sweepstakes for big AAA games, we provide players free access to the experiences they've been looking for."

Contact: Algirdas Mice

+370863810341

algirdas@eldorado.gg

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: B2Press Online PR Service Key word(s): Entertainment

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d9034940cf906b9cc4dc6cb053e25cc5

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1377493&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2022 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)