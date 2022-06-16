

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate increased in the three months ended March, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate climbed to 13.8 percent in the first quarter from 13.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 17.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose by 4.8 percent to 647,196 in the March quarter.



The number of employed persons decreased by 0.2 percent to 4.04 million in the first quarter.







