Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2022 | 15:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of engcon AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (110/22)

On request of engcon AB, company registration number 556647-1727, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect
from June 17, 2022. The decision is conditional upon that engcon AB meets the
liquidity requirements for the B-shares. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 116,443,222 B-shares.



Short Name:            ENGCON B        
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:            SE0017769847      
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:          259557         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed: 116,443,222       
----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:             Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC:               XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrials      
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and
          Services         
--------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 17 up and including June 20,
2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 29 and 138 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.