Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of engcon AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (110/22)

On request of engcon AB, company registration number 556647-1727, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 17, 2022. The decision is conditional upon that engcon AB meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares. As per today's date the company has a total of 116,443,222 B-shares. Short Name: ENGCON B ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017769847 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 259557 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 116,443,222 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 17 up and including June 20, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 29 and 138 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB