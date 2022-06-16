Cin7 Launches Bundled Intuit Offering at Scaling New Heights

The DEAR Advanced Plan Includes QuickBooks Online Advanced Plan, Integrating Inventory and Accounting at a Fraction of the Cost of ERP

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Cin7 , a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), today announced a new integrated cloud solution with Intuit, the global technology platform behind QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. This new offering has been officially released at Scaling New Heights , a leading accounting technology conference and one of the largest gatherings of certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors in the world.

Companies that expand sales channels must modernize their inventory and accounting technology in a seamless, integrated and cost-effective way. But the fear and hesitancy of moving legacy systems to the cloud is holding companies back from thriving. Adding new technologies can be often cumbersome, expensive and ultimately ineffective if the data isn't accessible or actionable. This has hindered migration away from burdensome, on-premise and inflexible ERP systems.

As an alternative to ERP, Cin7 DEAR and Intuit have introduced a new cloud-native combination of leading inventory management and accounting software. The first of its kind, the DEAR Advanced plan is the DEAR Standard plan with QuickBooks Online Advanced edition included, to provide one integrated solution. This delivers multichannel sellers a seamless accounting and manufacturing inventory experience to grow and support their businesses by streamlining the following actions:

Track raw materials for manufacturing

Make one-of-a-kind custom products

Track items with serial numbers

Use dropshipping

Measure items by weight

The bundle is available for $4,500 per year, providing enormous value to small businesses at a highly competitive price point versus ERPs which start at $40,000 per year. The average yearly savings to sellers is $35,500 per year.

"We've had a great relationship with Intuit for more than 10 years, and thousands of our customers use QuickBooks Online with our online ecommerce and inventory management solutions," said Doug LaBahn, Chief Marketing Officer, Cin7. "Our expanded relationship has increased our access and collaboration with Intuit product, support and partner development teams, ensuring we always provide the best possible product experiences and services. The results of these collaborations are frequent improvements to our services and the addition of new capabilities to help product sellers and experts achieve even more."

"This DEAR and QuickBooks Online Advanced solution presents a powerful pathway to the cloud for businesses using QuickBooks Desktop with heavy inventory tracking," said Joe Woodard, CEO of Woodard Consulting Group. "Our firm will be moving hundreds of QuickBooks Desktop users to DEAR, with QuickBooks Online Advanced, over the coming months, and we are excited to be part of their digital transformation!"

Cin7 will be onsite at Scaling New Heights next week to launch the bundle and explain how it best benefits product sellers. To learn more about the bundle at the conference, visit Cin7 at booth 28.

To learn more about the bundle's benefits and the evolution of the Cin7-Intuit relationship, visit the blog post on Cin7.com.

About Cin7

Cin7 is the leading provider of cloud-based inventory management software. It empowers small business and mid-market product sellers to succeed in the modern, global, multichannel economy by automating the sale, purchase, and delivery of products to consumers and B2B customers. Serving over 8,000 customers worldwide with Cin7, DEAR, and Cin7 Orderhive, we deliver impressive value to product sellers' mission-critical operations and empower product sellers to grow by adding and improving sales channels while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency and removing costly operational mistakes.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

Contact:

Doug LaBahn

doug.labahn@cin7.com

SOURCE: Cin7

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705269/Cin7-Launches-Bundled-Intuit-Offering-at-Scaling-New-Heights