Elektros, Inc. Elektros Signs Reseller Agreement with Premier Charging Station Network, EV Connect

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in the Electric Vehicle Industry, Today Announced That the Company Has Signed a Reseller Agreement with EV Connect, Which Operates One of the Largest Charging Station Networks in North America.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Elektros Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has officially signed a reseller agreement with one of North America's premier charging station networks, EV Connect. With EV Connect being based out of California, Elektros looks forward to using its connections in the electric vehicle industry to help expand EV Connect's charging points across the nation, starting in Florida.

EV Connect, recently named to TIME's list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in March, has saved drivers over 1,350,000 gallons of gasoline, powered over 56 million electric miles, and reduced more than 12 million kilograms of greenhouse gasses since the company's inception in 2010. Elektros and EV Connect see synergy in providing disruptive electric mobility solutions to consumers that aid in supporting a cleaner planet and sustainable future.

Both companies understand that now is the time to advance the nation's energy infrastructure in order to meet consumer demand and provide a reliable future for all-electric transportation. These charging points, or modern-day gas stations, are crucial to the future of electric mobility, and Elektros looks forward to continuing to build valuable relationships and playing a key role in EV Connect's expansion nationwide.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Website: https://www.evconnect.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

