KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases a Day 2 recap of the IMN Global ABS 2022 conference. Day 2 featured panels across a range of topics including the current state of various ABS markets, from NPLs to RMBS to Solar ABS, as well as a discussion on public versus private markets. The day opened with a securitisation retrospective from several key market participants, including Steve Gandy and Richard Hopkin, two industry veterans who recently retired. After that, there were several keynote addresses from the Bank of England and the European Stability Mechanism.

Click here to view a quick recap of some of today's panel topics.

Related Publications

Global ABS 2022: Day 1 Recap

European CLO Manager Style Comparisons

European CRE CLOs: An Emerging Asset Class

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005620/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, Head of European Research

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com



Stephen Hughes, European Structured Finance

+44 20 8148 1004

stephen.hughes@kbra.com



Katherine Quirke, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1185

katherine.quirke@kbra.com



Gianfranco Di Paolo, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1205

gianfranco.dipaolo@kbra.com



Christopher Noonan, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1225

christopher.noonan@kbra.com



Yee Cent Wong, European Ratings

+353 1 588 1260

yee.cent.wong@kbra.com



Business Development



Mauricio Noe, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com



Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com