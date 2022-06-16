KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases a Day 2 recap of the IMN Global ABS 2022 conference. Day 2 featured panels across a range of topics including the current state of various ABS markets, from NPLs to RMBS to Solar ABS, as well as a discussion on public versus private markets. The day opened with a securitisation retrospective from several key market participants, including Steve Gandy and Richard Hopkin, two industry veterans who recently retired. After that, there were several keynote addresses from the Bank of England and the European Stability Mechanism.
Click here to view a quick recap of some of today's panel topics.
Related Publications
- Global ABS 2022: Day 1 Recap
- European CLO Manager Style Comparisons
- European CRE CLOs: An Emerging Asset Class
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005620/en/
Contacts:
Gordon Kerr, Head of European Research
+44 20 8148 1020
gordon.kerr@kbra.com
Stephen Hughes, European Structured Finance
+44 20 8148 1004
stephen.hughes@kbra.com
Katherine Quirke, European Structured Finance
+353 1 588 1185
katherine.quirke@kbra.com
Gianfranco Di Paolo, European Structured Finance
+353 1 588 1205
gianfranco.dipaolo@kbra.com
Christopher Noonan, European Structured Finance
+353 1 588 1225
christopher.noonan@kbra.com
Yee Cent Wong, European Ratings
+353 1 588 1260
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com
Business Development
Mauricio Noe, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com
Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com