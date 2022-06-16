ShelterZoom To Deliver Unique Encryption Techniques via DuoKey Multi-Party Computation Technology for Its Document GPS Solution

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / DuoKey announces new partnership with ShelterZoom.

ShelterZoom's newly released Document GPS, an email extension giving users more control and complete visibility into the entire journey of their email attachments, will become more powerful with the company's new partnership with DuoKey. The groundbreaking Multi-Party Computation technology developed by DuoKey provides a decentralised key management to store encrypted documents. This advanced cryptographic technique allows two or more parties to compute encrypted data without having to decrypt it first. Sensitive data remains confidential even when multiple parties are involved in the computation.

"At ShelterZoom we build products for the Web3 era and this partnership with DuoKey is a natural step in the drive toward an even more decentralised ecosystem," said Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO and cofounder of ShelterZoom. "Our products bring blockchain solutions to organisations of any size and this is another tool that gives users around the world easy access to a secure way of doing business."

"DuoKey is a perfect fit with ShelterZoom's platform since our key management system is designed to work with any type of cloud provider as it relies on container technology," said Nagib Aouini, CEO and founder of DuoKey. "We are bringing both technologies together to uniquely provide a full end-to-end security and data sovereignty with DuoKey's unique MPC technology. This will allow our customers to get full control of their encryption keys while using ShelterZoom's Smart Document platform."

This partnership shows how companies can improve blockchain users' security posture and give their customers more control over their data via MPC. All ShelterZoom customers now have the possibility to keep full control of their encrypted data thanks to MPC, so that nobody can access it except those who keep their MPC master encryption keys under their sole control. If blockchain companies can enjoy the benefits of operating in a decentralised ecosystem, they now can also enjoy having their encryption keys secured in a decentralised way.

About DuoKey:

Established in 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland, DuoKey is a cybersecurity innovator founded by experienced entrepreneurs and cryptographers. It is part of the Tech4Trust accelerator at the Swiss TrustValley and Microsoft for Startups Program.

DuoKey solves the challenge of keeping millions of customers' data safe. DuoKey's cryptography team is dedicated to providing the security features their customers need to confidently move sensitive workloads to the cloud and benefit from strong security controls that help meet internal and external compliance requirements.

For more information, please visit https://duokey.com/

About ShelterZoom:

ShelterZoom provides enterprise-level blockchain-based Smart Documents & Contracts with fully supported SaaS solutions for large organisations. The Company was founded in 2017 servicing government agencies, law firms, and non-profits among others who require practical use cases of the newest technology to improve their workflows on the go or at home while also allowing them access anytime anywhere 24/7 without having an internet connection. ShelterZoom's solutions allow users not just one but many ways around any obstacle no matter how big. As part of the company's commitment to improving the lives of people around the world ShelterZoom is a member of Humanity 2.0, an international consortium of organizations supporting human flourishing, and, as a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, has several tools to support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information, please visit https://shelterzoom.com/.

