First permanent Pozyx demo deployment at Fabriek Logistiek test center confirms substantial warehouse efficiency improvements

Pozyx, an industry-leading provider of RTLS (real-time location systems), has partnered with Fabriek Logistiek, the Belgian warehouse test center, to demonstrate its warehouse orchestration system based on real-time positioning to improve labor efficiency, increase safety and optimize inventory control in warehouse and logistics operations.

Intelligent warehousing and logistics can benefit operational efficiency by tracking assets and optimizing process flows, thereby increasing profit margins. The Pozyx RTLS helps improve the WMS (warehouse management system) and provides real-time asset tracking and identification, easier inventory management, greater operator effectiveness, better space utilization, reduced costs, and increased safety in the warehouse.

Losing track of pallets, carriers or goods means losing time and money. The Pozyx RTLS tracks bins, orders, pallets, returnable packaging, and vehicles in the warehouse and on the road. The location-based trigger system provides a detailed overview of pallet and good locations and their movements. Material handling routes can be evaluated and analyzed to enhance process workflows, resolve bottlenecks and optimize the warehouse footprint.

The Pozyx RTLS provides insights on how and where people work to better plan and optimize human resource management, optimize work shifts and labor efficiency, and calculate labor costs. It tracks forklifts, autonomous vehicles, and high safety-risk assets to reduce collision risks.

The Pozyx solution maintains inventory control by eliminating manual scanning and reducing laborious and expensive physical inventory counts. Knowing the exact location of goods, pallets, and assets not only saves time but also slashes lost inventory costs.

Pozyx will demonstrate its RTLS and the benefits in warehousing during the official opening of Fabriek Logistiek on June 20th, 2022.

About Pozyx

Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location system (RTLS) and software platform for global asset tracking and identification based on UWB (ultra-wideband) and other location technologies.

Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value-creating insights. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability.

