Radial positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Omnichannel Order Management Systems (OMS) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Omnichannel Order Management Systems platform vendors.

Radial, with its strong customer value proposition, sophisticated platform, proven records, comprehensive vision and roadmap, strong domain expertise, robust functional capabilities, extensive customer base, and sophisticated technology platform, Radial is well-positioned to maintain and grow its market share with continued success amongst the large enterprise segments.

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radial as a 2022 technology leader in the global analysis of the SPARK MatrixTM Omnichannel OMS market,2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Radial Order Management (ROM) is a modular, SaaS-based, multi-tenant platform capable of providing unified visibility into enterprise inventory and availability, robust distributed order management to perform dynamic order orchestration and intelligent routing, store fulfilment, customer care tools, dropship, marketplaces, and business intelligence modules, enabling retailers to provide a seamless customer experience in an omnichannel environment."

"The Radial Order Management (ROM) solution provides AI-powered predictive analysis via an intuitive dashboard that delivers advanced analytics with actionable insights to optimize overall inventory operations, demand forecasting, and safety stock recommendations," added Chandel. "In addition to omnichannel solutions, Radial offers a global network of fulfilment centres, flexible transportation services, payment and fraud prevention management, and customer care services to help retailers meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness."

"Retailers are increasingly seeing the benefits of transforming their supply chains to meet customers' expectations for speed and convenience in order fulfilment," said Matt Snyder, Radial's Senior Vice President of Solutions and Transformation. "From buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) and buy online, return in-store (BORIS) options to curbside pick-up and store associate delivery capabilities and beyond, today's retailers need to have the flexibility to fulfill e-commerce orders according to the varied preferences of their customers. Radial's order management solution drives increased sales by enabling brands and retailers to 'sell more product at more places' by expanding their product assortments through its vast supplier network and reach more consumers through its marketplace and retail connections."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines an omnichannel Order Management system (OMS) as 'software that helps retailers efficiently manage and fulfill complex customers' orders in an omnichannel environment to improve customer service experience.' An omnichannel OMS provides unified visibility into enterprise inventory from warehouses, distribution centers, stores, and in-transit locations and performs complex order routing to enable efficient order fulfillment from the optimum location. An omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) includes a configurable workflow engine to orchestrate and optimize the complex order processing, management, and fulfillment processes to ensure efficient order fulfillment at minimum costs.

Retailers have well understood the importance of embracing omnichannel strategies to succeed in a highly competitive environment with ever-increasing expectations around customer experience. Omnichannel Order Management Systems play an essential role in the journey toward omnichannel retailing. Omnichannel OMS allows retailers to deliver a seamless, consistent, and personalized experience and provide the flexibility to buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere, and return anywhere scenarios. Additionally, the inclusion of a complex order processing rule engine enables the system to ensure the customers receive orders on time at the desired location and the minimum costs.

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in eCommerce fulfillment solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate, and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services, and advanced order management technologies help clients meet increasing consumer expectations. With our intelligent payment and fraud solutions and a suite of customer care services, brands confidently deliver the high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

