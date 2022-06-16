Zilliant positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for B2B Price Optimization and Management Application by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading B2B Price Optimization and Management Application vendors.

Zilliant, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zilliant a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: B2B Price Optimization and Management Application market, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Preshit Parab, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Zilliant's AI-driven, SaaS-based pricing platform enables organizations to comprehensively understand dynamic market scenarios and accordingly devise their pricing strategies. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including what-if scenarios, sales guidance, and visual analytics." Preshit added: "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, sophisticated technology platform, cloud-native end-to-end pricing solution, and robust product strategy & roadmap, Zilliant has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leaders in the SPARK Matrix: B2B Price Optimization and Management Application, 2022."

"We're honored to be recognized as the leader in price optimization and management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. "We're deeply passionate about empowering B2B companies with pricing software that helps them quickly and intelligently execute pricing strategies. Today's announcement further validates our effort to power intelligent commerce in B2B."

B2B Price Optimization and Management Application (B2B PO&MA) is a platform that enables organizations to create efficient omnichannel pricing strategies as well as optimize and execute them at scale with ease, bringing precision and perfection to their pricing procedures. The platform utilizes customer data and historical pricing data to provide deep insights, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and efficiently manage and optimize their pricing strategies.

In an omnichannel world, organizations are considering taking an end-to-end approach to design pricing optimization strategies, promotion price optimization, markdown price optimization, leverage real-time customer insights, and drive customer engagements. B2B PO&MA vendors are progressively enhancing their solutions with comprehensive AI/ML capabilities for price optimization and delivering value-based pricing to the customers. Organizations are looking at a B2B PO&MA platform that provides real-time price agility to adapt to changing market conditions. The platform can proactively identify opportunities for organizations to gain a competitive advantage over customer demand at various stages of the product lifecycle and meet the demands with the appropriate pricing and marketing tactics, resulting in the fulfillment of the organization's objectives.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Zilliant visit here

SPARK Matrix: B2B Price Optimization and Management Application, 2022

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant's data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contact:

Treble

Matt Grant

zilliant@treblepr.com

Danielle Schulz-Behrend

dschulzbehrend@zilliant.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg