The Irish government has drafted a proposal that would exempt domestic and some non-domestic solar installations from planning permission, in order to make solar installation shorter and simpler, bringing the nation in line with the EU Solar Rooftops Initiative.The Irish Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published proposed revisions to planning regulations to allow houses to install solar panels on their roofs without planning permission and regardless of location. The decision aims to bring Ireland into line with the EU Solar Rooftops Initiative by making solar rooftop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...