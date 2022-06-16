Whittier Trust Welcomes Charles Horn as Vice President, Client Advisor/Tax

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company hires Charles Horn, JD, to serve as Vice President, Client Advisor/Tax in Whittier Trust's San Francisco office. Charles advises and assists clients in navigating the complex and ever-changing tax landscape.

"We are thrilled Charles joined our firm. His extensive professional knowledge is a real asset to our firm and the clients we serve. We are excited for Charles to work with our clients and their advisors to identify tax planning opportunities." - Liam McGuinness, Chief Financial Officer of Whittier Trust

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Charles worked at Ernst & Young, LLP for seven years, where he operated as a global indirect tax manager. Prior to that, he was a financial advisor at UBS, Beverly Hills. Charles's professional career began in the United States Air Force and the United States Air Force Reserve, where he served as an intelligence officer for nine years. While serving our country, he was deployed to Qatar, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

Charles received his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, where he also played NCAA water polo. He received his JD degree with an emphasis in taxation from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 543 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

