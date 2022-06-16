Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 16 juin/June 2022) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 22,423,656 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 17, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 22 423 656 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 juin 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 20 juin/June 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 21 juin/June 2022 Symbol/Symbole: SE NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 87039X 20 8 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 87039X 20 8 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 87039X109/CA87939X1096

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.