Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Name - Correction

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

16 JUNE 2022

CHANGE OF NAME - CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the "Change of Name" announcement released on 16 June 2022 at 12:35.

The Company's identifier is also changing from 'SLI' to 'API' with effect from 8am on 17 June 2022 while its SEDOL and ISIN remain unaffected. (Previously announced, "the Company's identifier is also changing from 'SLI' to 'API' with effect from 16 June 2022 while its SEDOL and ISIN remain unaffected.")

All other details remain unchanged and the full amended text is shown below:

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that it is changing its name with effect from 16 June 2022 to abrdn Property Income Trust Limited.

Shareholders approved a special resolution to amend the Company's name at the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022 and the Company has today received approval from the Guernsey Registry to effect the change.

The Company's identifier is also changing from 'SLI' to 'API' with effect from 8am on 17 June 2022 while its SEDOL and ISIN remain unaffected.

Share certificates issued in the name of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited remain valid.



Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END