Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2022 | 17:10
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Name - Correction

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Name - Correction

PR Newswire

London, June 16

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

16 JUNE 2022

CHANGE OF NAME - CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the "Change of Name" announcement released on 16 June 2022 at 12:35.

The Company's identifier is also changing from 'SLI' to 'API' with effect from 8am on 17 June 2022 while its SEDOL and ISIN remain unaffected. (Previously announced, "the Company's identifier is also changing from 'SLI' to 'API' with effect from 16 June 2022 while its SEDOL and ISIN remain unaffected.")

All other details remain unchanged and the full amended text is shown below:

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that it is changing its name with effect from 16 June 2022 to abrdn Property Income Trust Limited.

Shareholders approved a special resolution to amend the Company's name at the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022 and the Company has today received approval from the Guernsey Registry to effect the change.

The Company's identifier is also changing from 'SLI' to 'API' with effect from 8am on 17 June 2022 while its SEDOL and ISIN remain unaffected.

Share certificates issued in the name of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited remain valid.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.