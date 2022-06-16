Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification

16 June 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

('Cloudbreak', or 'the Company')

PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces that Cronin Capital Corp a company controlled by Samuel "Kyler" Hardy, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak has acquired 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 in Cloudbreak ('Ordinary Shares') at 3.0p per share. Kyler Hardy now as an interest in 91,626,929 Ordinary Shares representing 18.96% of the issue share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

