16.06.2022 | 17:34
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

London, June 16

16 June 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

('Cloudbreak', or 'the Company')

PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces that Cronin Capital Corp a company controlled by Samuel "Kyler" Hardy, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak has acquired 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 in Cloudbreak ('Ordinary Shares') at 3.0p per share. Kyler Hardy now as an interest in 91,626,929 Ordinary Shares representing 18.96% of the issue share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

- Ends -

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC Tel: +1 604 428 9480
Kyler Hardy, CEOkhardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com
Novum Securities
(Financial Adviser)		Tel: +44 7399 9400
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Shard Capital Partners
(Broker)		Tel: +44 207 186 9900

Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre
Blytheweigh
(Financial PR/IR-London)		Tel: +44 207 138 3204Cloudbreak@blytheweigh.com
Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
Stellium Services
(Investor Relations)		Tel: +44(0)207 129 1205Cloudbreak@StelliumServices.com
www.StelliumServices.comAndrew Wilson
Claire Bowden

About Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Samuel "Kyler" Hardy
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name:Cloudbreak Discovery Plc
b)LEI:213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:		Ordinary shares of £0.001

ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)Volume(s)
3.0p2,500,000
d)Aggregated information:
·Aggregated volume:
· Price:		N/A
e)Date of the transaction:June 15, 2022
f)Place of the transaction:London, UK
© 2022 PR Newswire
