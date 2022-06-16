At 6% CAGR, Global Biomass Boiler Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 11 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

Global Biomass Boiler Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.00% Reaching Over $11.00 Billion by 2028

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global biomass boiler market was worth around USD 4.34 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow to nearly USD 11 billion at a CAGR rate of 6 percent over the forecast period. Biomass is a type of fuel made from living and non-living plant materials, and it can come in the form of wooden logs, chips, or pellets. Biomass boilers are completely automated equipment with features comparable to oil or gas boilers and smart controls that intelligently manage the quantity of fuel fed to the burner to fit the boiler's heat requirement. An auger attached to the nearby pellet hopper subsequently feeds the fuel to the burner. This, in turn, can be supplied automatically from a bulk pellet storage of various sizes.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Biomass Boiler Market Reports:

The cost of installation and the huge capital investment needed for biomass boilers impedes the growth of the global biomass boiler market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Biomass Boiler Market By Feedstock Type (Woody Biogas, Agriculture & Forest Residues, Biogas & Energy Crops, And Urban Residues), By Product Type (Stoker Boilers, Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB), And Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB)), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, And Industrial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Biomass Boiler Market: Overview

Biomass is a common type of fuel that is sourced from living or non-living matters. It could be anything ranging from wooden logs to pellets or chips and sticks. Biomass boilers are self-controlled appliances that act as fuel regulators to be delivered to the burners of the boilers. There is a pellet opener that sucks in the fuel and is then transferred to the burner for the boiler to function.

The boilers actually burn any raw plant materials like chips, logs, or wood pellets to power heat any liquid. They emit less carbon dioxide and hence they find leverage in many applications like commercial buildings, district heating, colleges, hospitals, farms, community centers, and household works.

The installation is actually very simple but needs sufficient spacing for the fuel storage and boilers. Aspects that have to be factored into buying good biomass boilers are quality of wood fuel, space, and cost.

They are also widely used in hotels, fisheries, and restaurants to process and cook food items. The emission of greenhouses gases in biomass boilers is very less which makes it very energy-efficient. It is also quite effectively used as a raw substance for generating electricity.

Industry Dynamics:

Biomass Boiler Market: Growth Drivers

The renewable character of biomass boilers and government initiatives to support biodegradable products trigger market growth.

The renewable attribute of these biomass boilers makes it a compelling choice of leverage in developing countries increasing their installations and demand. Government initiatives to increase the attention on renewable sources which produce lesser carbon emissions also make it a popular choice improving its market growth.

Biomass heating as a concept has been encouraged and supported by the government promoting its demand and usage thereby instigating market growth. The carbon dioxide released from the burning is consumed by the plants which make it a more energy-efficient process. This is also triggering high demand for biomass boilers.

Food and beverage industry kind of relies upon biomass boilers thereby increasing its demand. The chemical industry and the need for electricity also drive market growth massively. There has also been increased consumption of biomass boilers in the waste management system where the leverage of these boilers is maximum. The increasing focus on sustainable products and energy-efficient tools also propel market growth to a larger extent.

Biomass Boiler Market: Restraints

Cost of installation of boilers and lack of user efficiency impedes the market growth.

The cost of installation and the huge capital investment needed for biomass boilers impedes the growth of the global biomass boiler market. The ash deposition and the lack of user efficiency of biomass also act as restraints for market growth. Biomass boilers are huge in size and need ample space for installations. Apart from this they also require regular maintenance for their effective functioning. All these above factors hamper its market growth to some extent.

Global Biomass Boiler Market: Opportunities

Increase in leverage of natural gases provides opportunities for market expansion.

The increase in focus on leveraging natural gases provides excellent opportunities for the market growth of biomass boilers. The overall rise of rapid urbanization and industrialization could also provide opportunities for market expansion as they are used widely by industrial sectors.

Global Biomass Boiler Market: Challenges

Frequent maintenance required for the effectiveness of boilers poses a challenge for market growth.

The biomass boilers are huge pieces of equipment that need constant care and maintenance for them to function effectively and easily. The emissions and the steam that is generated might corrode the internal parts of the boilers with repeated usage. They need to be distilled and taken care of on a regular basis which poses a challenge for its market growth considerably.

Global Biomass Boiler Market: Segmentation

The global biomass boiler market in this research analysis is divided into feedstock type, product type, end-user, and region.

Feedstock type is classified into woody biogas, agriculture & forest residues, biogas & energy crops, and urban residues. Product type is divided into stoker boilers, bubbling fluidized bed, and circulating fluidized bed. End-users are residential, commercial, and industrial.

List of Key Players of Biomass Boiler Market:

Advanced Recycling Equipment Inc.

Alstom SA

Baxi Group

Ecovision Systems Ltd.

Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd

ETA Heiztechnik GmbH

Foster Wheeler AG

Garioni Naval SpA

Hurst Boiler & Welding Co Inc.

JernforsenEnergi System AB

JustsenEnergiteknik A/S

Kohlbach Group

LAMBION Energy Solutions GmbH

Leroux&Lotz Technologies

Lin-KaMaskinfabrik A/S

Mawera

Nexterra

Polytechnik GmbH

RENTECH Boiler Systems Inc.

Schmid Energy

The Babcock & Wilcox Company

Thermax Ltd

VAS Energy Systems International GmbH

Wellons Inc.

Wood Energy

Zhengzhou Boiler Co.Ltd.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 11 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028

Regional Dominance:

Increasing focus on biodegradable and environment-friendly products.

Europe dominates as the largest revenue-sharer of the global biomass boiler market. This is because of the increasing inclination of the region towards non-conventional energy. There is also a growing trend of swift industrialization which skews the demand toward industrial boilers. Government initiatives in this region regarding the harmful emissions to the environment drive market growth further. Asia-Pacific region trails as the second largest market of biomass boilers owing to increasing focus on biodegradable and environment-friendly products. The rapid urbanization, growing industrialization, and heavy adoption of green energy propel market growth.

Global Biomass Boiler Market is segmented as follows:

Biomass Boiler Market: By Feedstock Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Woody Biogas

Agriculture & Forest Residues

Biogas & Energy Crops

Urban Residues

Biomass Boiler Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Stoker Boilers

Bubbling Fluidized Bed

Circulating Fluidized Bed

Biomass Boiler Market: By End-Users Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Biomass Boiler Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

