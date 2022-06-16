

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $17 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.290 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.







