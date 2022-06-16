Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4118 ISIN: INE136B01020 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CYIENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYIENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.06.2022 | 18:16
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyient Appoints Prabhakar Shetty as Chief Digital Officer

HYDERABAD, India, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric, global Technology Solutions company, today announced the appointment of Prabhakar Shetty as its Chief Digital Officer. Prabhakar will lead digital strategies to expand the company's digital technology footprint by scaling the services lines related to connected manufacturing, intelligent products, and platforms and strengthening IntelliCyient, its digital solutions suite.

Maximizing the ROI of Your IoT Initiatives and Connected Assets

Prabhakar joins Cyient with over three decades of experience building and nurturing successful consulting and technology businesses. Before Cyient, Prabhakar headed large business lines in Digital Manufacturing, Cloud Engineering, Asset Management, PLM, and Supply Chain Management at global service and manufacturing organizations.

As the Head of Digital Technology Business at Cyient, Prabhakar will be instrumental in strengthening its IntelliCyient solutions suite and building next-gen technology solutions to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey. Prabhakar will spearhead the incubation of cutting-edge technology solutions to drive disruptive innovation for Cyient's customers across smart factory, intelligent supply chain, enterprise asset management, field service management, and aftermarket MRO.

Speaking on the appointment Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, "I am excited to have Prabhakar join the leadership team as we continue to strengthen our digital technology footprint. Prabhakar's leadership and technology expertise will help accelerate our growth and transformation journey."

Prabhakar said, "The Digital Ecosystem is expanding very fast, and the opportunity to help customers' digitalization journey is immense. I am excited to be a part of Cyient's leadership team. I look forward to delivering marquee digital services and solutions to our valued customers."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading consulting-led, industry-centric, global Technology Solutions company. We enable our customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Swati Verma I Soumya P

Cyient Press Office - Genesis BCW

+91 9999690904 I +91 8368543945

swati.verma@genesis-bcw.com I

soumya.p@genesis-bcw.com

Kiran Rajani

Cyient PR Team

+91 9884139184

kiran.rajani@cyient.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg

CYIENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.