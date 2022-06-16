DJ Sistema PJSFC: Change in the list of nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema

Change in the list of nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema

Moscow, Russia - 16 June 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 16 June 2022 amended the list of nominees for election to Sistema's Board of Directors, to be voted on at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM). The new list has been drawn up based on a revised proposal on nominees for the Corporation's Board of Directors received from Sistema's shareholders.

The revised nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema are: 1. Anna Belova 2. Elena Chikisheva 3. Yaroslav Kuzminov 4. Nikolay Mikhailov 5. Mikhail Shamolin 6. Tagir Sitdekov 7. Ali Uzdenov 8. Oleg Vyugin 9. Daniel Wolfe

The EGM to elect the Corporation's Board of Directors will be held on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru

Investor Relations Public Relations Sergei Levitskiy Sergei Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 s.levitskiy@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

