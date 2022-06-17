St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Samoth Oilfield Inc. (TSXV: SCD) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company granted an aggregate of 1,100,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain directors and officers pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

