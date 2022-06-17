Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Growth Cave has recently launched their Knowledge Business Accelerator program, an online coaching and training program designed to teach experts in their field how to monetize their knowledge and expertise with their own online course.

"A new way to uncap your earning potential is to take the knowledge, skills, and expertise that you already have and monetize it using the Internet. As a team, we are passionate about teaching and coaching others, and with the launch of our Knowledge Business Accelerator program our goal is to teach others how they can do the same," said Founder Lucas Lee-Tyson.

The Knowledge Business Accelerator Program is a 1-on-1 mentorship program that includes direct access to a team of specialized experts in advertising, marketing, sales, and all other necessary skills for effectively creating and monetizing online courses. The program also has an extensive training library on YouTube Video Ads.

Contact: Lucas Lee-Tyson

Email: lucas@growthcave.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127810