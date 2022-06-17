Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, publishes its 3rd sustainability report on its 2021 performance.

The Company has now achieved 3 out of the 10 objectives as part of its Impact 2025 sustainability roadmap.

Impact 2025: towards a positive impact for the planet, people and governance policies

With its Impact 2025 sustainability program, the Group aims to have a positive impact on the climate and on people while conducting its activities in a transparent and ethical manner.

This program is based on the following three pillars, which are included in a roadmap launched in 2020:

1) Policies: put in place a solid and transparent governance system

Governance forms the basis of Forsee Power's sustainable development strategy. The Group is particularly committed to implementing strong governance practices and integrating ethical, environmental and social issues into the strategy, policies and decision-making processes. Thus, the Group's Board of Directors is made up of a majority of independent directors and achieves gender parity.

In addition, Forsee Power applies this ethical approach in its relations with its stakeholders and has adopted a supplier code of conduct. More than 85% of the Group's suppliers have signed the supplier code of conduct, which includes a set of principles aligned with Forsee Power's sustainable development objectives.

2) People: creating value and protecting Forsee Power employees wherever the Group operates

Since its creation, Forsee Power has undergone extremely rapid change, welcoming people from very diverse backgrounds, but sharing a same vision for zero emission sustainable mobility. The Group has thus emphasized the promotion of diversity while placing the health and safety of employees at the heart of its priorities. In 2021 it resulted in the implementation of health and safety training and communication programs. These programs have had very beneficial effects on the limited-time injury and severity rates.

3) Planet: contributing to the decarbonization of transport and adopting smarter behaviors with regard to internal consumption

In order to be fully transparent and to prepare for its roadmap towards decarbonization, Forsee Power has calculated its Scope 1, 2 and 4 carbon footprints. With the support of Carbone 4 in France, the Group has embarked on the calculation of the scope 3 carbon footprint that will be available later this year. In parallel with this calculation, Forsee Power has implemented several measures to meet the following commitments:

Development of environmental management procedures and certification process

Reduction of consumption and optimization of the energy efficiency of installations;

Waste management and improvement of recycling rates.

As a player in electromobility, Forsee Power does not just offer innovative and sustainable batteries. We are committed to being a responsible company, with an ambitious roadmap defined well before our IPO and the regulatory obligation to publish our extra-financial performance,says Sophie Tricaud, Vice-President Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of Forsee Power."We have a role to play in the development of skills and safety related to battery jobs, which is a relatively new sector. Beyond our contribution to people, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and the processes implemented in 2021 allow us to have a working basis to define the Group's decarbonization trajectory in the coming month."

Significant contribution of Forsee Power to a sustainable European economic activity

As part of the objective of carbon neutrality by 2050, the European Commission has launched a tool, the European Taxonomy, to identify economic activities considered to be sustainable. In this context, Forsee Power has conducted an analysis of its investments and its current expenditure in order to identify the list and the share of its eligible activities contributing to adaptation and mitigation to climate change. After analysis, it turns out that 99.8% of the turnover, 100% of the operating expenses and 100% of the Group's investment expenses are eligible for the European Taxonomy in 2021.

