SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC. the makers of synthetic cells that bring consistent precision and accurate control to replace inconsistent blood and tissue controls for use in flow cytometry and other biotech markets, today announced they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Ozyme, a French company dedicated to the supply of innovative solutions in Cellular Biology, Immunology Molecular Biology, an expanding company with >40 employees involved with sales, marketing scientific support. Ozyme relies on its organization the strong involvement of its personnel to serve efficiently the R&D market. Ozyme is registered as an agreed supplier by the main public research Institutes key private companies.

The agreement entitles Ozyme to the right to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio's products in France. Through Ozyme's network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to establish its presence in the France market with the well-established presence and expertise of Ozyme, which has been selling into flow cytometry for many years.

"Ozyme's network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Ozyme's extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence, and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market," said Jeffrey Kim, CEO Founder.

Slingshot Bio's synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, and accurate control for research users in the flow cytometry space by mimicking blood properties as detected by flow cytometry. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now accurately reproducible with Slingshot Bio's unique manufacturing platform. Olivier Juffroy, Product Manager for Immunology stated, "The technology brought by Slingshot and Ozyme's expertise in flow cytometry is able to create a game changer: synthetic cells for setting the most accurate flow cytometry assays and get reliable results in conventional or spectral cytometry."

About Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Slingshot Biosciences is a fast-growing life sciences company with a platform technology and paradigm-shifting mission to make synthetic cells the gold standard for all cell-based applications-including diagnostics, and adoptive cell therapy development and instrument calibration. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com

