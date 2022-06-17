Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM
London, June 16
Bisichi PLC ("the Company")
Results of AGM
The Company announces that at the Company's 110th Annual General Meeting held on 16 June 2022 at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU the following resolutions were passed on a poll as follows.
|Resolution
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
(2)
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
(3)
|VOTES
WITHHELD
(1)
|1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts
|100.00%
|0.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|2 - To approve the Remuneration Report
|73.85%
|26.15%
|77.92%
|7,147
|3- To declare and approve a dividend of 4p per Ordinary Share
|100.00%
|0.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|4 - To declare and approve a special dividend of 2p per Ordinary Share
|100.00%
|0.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|5 -To re-elect as a director Sir Michael Heller
|75.00%
|25.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|6 -To re-elect as a director Mr CA Joll
|75.00%
|25.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|7 -To re-elect as a director Mr JA Sibbald
|75.00%
|25.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|8 - To re-appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company
|100.00%
|0.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|9 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
|100.00%
|0.00%
|77.98%
|Nil
|10 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company
|100.00%
|0.00%
|77.92%
|7,147
1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.
3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and uploaded to the Company's website.
For further information, please contact:
Garrett Casey
Secretary
Bisichi PLC
Tel: 020 7415 5000
16 June 2022
END