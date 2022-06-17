Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

Bisichi PLC ("the Company")

Results of AGM

The Company announces that at the Company's 110th Annual General Meeting held on 16 June 2022 at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU the following resolutions were passed on a poll as follows.

(1) 1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts 100.00% 0.00% 77.98% Nil 2 - To approve the Remuneration Report 73.85% 26.15% 77.92% 7,147 3- To declare and approve a dividend of 4p per Ordinary Share 100.00% 0.00% 77.98% Nil 4 - To declare and approve a special dividend of 2p per Ordinary Share 100.00% 0.00% 77.98% Nil 5 -To re-elect as a director Sir Michael Heller 75.00% 25.00% 77.98% Nil 6 -To re-elect as a director Mr CA Joll 75.00% 25.00% 77.98% Nil 7 -To re-elect as a director Mr JA Sibbald 75.00% 25.00% 77.98% Nil 8 - To re-appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company 100.00% 0.00% 77.98% Nil 9 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 100.00% 0.00% 77.98% Nil 10 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company 100.00% 0.00% 77.92% 7,147

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and uploaded to the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

16 June 2022

