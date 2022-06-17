Anzeige
17.06.2022 | 08:04
Bisichi Plc - Result of General Meeting

London, June 16

Bisichi PLC

Results of General Meeting ("GM")

The Company announces that at a general meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2022 at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU the following resolution was passed on a poll as follows.

ResolutionVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%
(2)		VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTED
(3)		VOTES
WITHHELD
(1)
1 - To authorise the directors of the Company to enter into agreements to cancel and surrender options over Ordinary Shares, and to amend the Company's remuneration policy accordingly.100.00%0.00%66.62%Nil

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.
3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the GM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.

A copy of the resolution passed at the GM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and uploaded to the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey
Secretary
Bisichi PLC
Tel: 020 7415 5000

16 June 2022

