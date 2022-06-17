CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA) has raised $25 million from ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, Bank of America, and Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund to finance the development of solar minigrids in Africa. This investment will build upon an additional $25 million in senior debt to deploy $50 million of capital into CBEA's near-term pipeline of solar-powered minigrids. The Rockefeller Foundation, Ceniarth, DOEN Foundation, Shell Foundation, and UK Aid provided initial funding. The fund was established in 2019 and expects to invest $150 million in solar projects over the next two years. The minigrids ...

