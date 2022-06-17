Castellum developing Blå Stjärnan Animal Hospital in Lackarebäck

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum and the foundation-owned Blå Stjärnan Animal Hospital are developing a new specialist animal hospital in Mölndal. The hospital will be Sweden's largest small-animal clinic, and its 7,000 square metres will house an advanced medical practice where animal welfare and animal protection are key cornerstones.

"It is very gratifying that Blå Stjärnan chose Castellum as a partner in its venture to become one of Sweden's leading animal hospitals," says Mariette Hilmersson, Managing Director of Castellum Region West.

The Blå Stjärnan Animal Hospital has been treating our beloved house pets for over 80 years. With 42,000 visits every year, the over 200 employees work with surgery, emergency care and intensive care, making the animal hospital one of the most competent in Sweden.

"Every day, we help sick and injured pets from around the country. At our new premises, we will be able to provide safe, effective, and specialised care," says Christina von Dorrien, CEO of Blå Stjärnans Djursjukhus AB.

Today's animal healthcare largely resembles human healthcare, with advanced medical equipment and technology. The new animal hospital at Bergfotsgatan 1 in Mölndal encompasses 7,000 square metres of premises and will offer ultramodern animal healthcare. The central inner courtyard will be a green oasis, providing opportunities for dog-walking as well as rest and recovery for staff.

The bottom storey of the building will be a parking garage with an additional 4,500 square metres, and occupancy is planned for Q3 2024. The property is being developed with great ambitions concerning sustainability and will be classified as Miljöbyggnad, level Silver.

More information in the link: https://www.castellum.se/vara-projekt/bla-stjarnan-djursjukhus/

The transaction in brief

Property: Tusenskönan 2, Mölndal

Investment volume: MSEK 393

Date of occupancy: 1 September 2024 (preliminary)

Rental value: approx. MSEK 500

Lease: 18 years

Occupancy rate: 100%

For further information, please contact:

Mariette Hilmersson, Managing Director Castellum Region West, tel +46 739-42 09 02

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, tel. +46 70-458 24 70

