DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 17-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

17 June 2022

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has declared a fourth interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022.

A fourth interim dividend of 2.75p per Ordinary share will be paid on 15 July 2022 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 1 July 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 30 June 2022.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 168894 EQS News ID: 1377603 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1377603&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)