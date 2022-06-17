Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -2

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

17 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Final Results

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Property strategy

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate providing an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller lots, principally targeting properties of less than GBP10m at acquisition, which offers:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property/location/tenant forincome and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar';

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns. Financial highlights and performance summary

2022 2021 Comments Returns Increased due to stabilisation of rent collection following the COVID-19 EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] 5.9p 5.6p pandemic, with a GBP0.3m decrease in the doubtful debt provision during the year (2021: GBP2.7m increase) Basic and diluted earnings per 28.5p 0.9p share[3] Profit before tax (GBPm) 122.3 3.7 Dividends per share[4] 5.25p 5.0p Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.5p Dividend cover[5] 110.3% 112.7% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends NAV total return per share[6] 28.4% 0.9% 5.8% dividends paid (2021: 4.8%) and a 22.6% capital increase (2021: 3.9% capital decrease) Share price total return[7] 17.0% 2.3% Share price increased from 91.8p to 101.8p during the year Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[8] (GBPm) 527.6 409.9 Increased due to GBP94.0m of valuation increases, GBP5.4m profit on disposals NAV per share and NTA per 119.7p 97.6p and the acquisition of DRUM REIT for GBP19.1m of new shares share Net gearing[9] 19.1% 24.9% Costs Ongoing charges ratio[10] 1.94% 2.48% ("OCR") OCR excluding direct property Increases in ESG compliance and marketing costs, partially offset by NAV expenses[11] 1.20% 1.12% increasing above GBP500m which resulted in a marginal reduction in the rate of management fees Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate C (61) C (63) Continued improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio ("EPC") rating[12]

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"The year to 31 March 2022 has been a period of significant recovery for the Company's net asset value and share price after the extreme challenges presented by the global pandemic.

"The recovery in NAV has been testament to the strength of the UK commercial property, allied to Custodian REIT's focus on smaller regional property and the close management of the portfolio to maximise occupancy, rent collection, cash flow and earnings.

"Rent collection is back at pre-pandemic levels and tenants have honoured their deferred rent agreements allowing the Board to increase fully covered quarterly dividends to at least 5.5p in the forthcoming financial year.

"Although the impact of inflation and political uncertainty could lead to an economic downturn, we believe Custodian REIT's portfolio, diversified by sector, geography and tenants, with low gearing will remain resilient in the face of any economic headwinds."

Alternative performance measures

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21. Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact:

Property highlights

2022 GBPm Comments Portfolio value 665.2 Property valuation increases [13]: -- From asset management initiatives 13.4 Detailed in the Asset management report -- Acquisition of 7.3 The acquisition of DRUM REIT was completed at a discount to NAV DRUM REIT -- General valuation increases 73.3 Primarily due to hardening yields in the industrial and logistics sector 94.0 -- A portfolio of 10 office, retail and industrial assets through the corporate acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT") - GBP41.7m Property acquisitions[14] 63.5 -- Industrial units in York, Knowsley, Dundee and Nottingham - GBP11.1m -- Offices in central Manchester - GBP6.2m -- A retail warehouse in Cromer - GBP4.5m Capital expenditure 3.5 Includes GBP1.2m completion of the redevelopment of an industrial site in West Bromwich -- A portfolio of seven industrial assets for GBP32.6m, GBP5.1m ahead of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- Two car showrooms in Stockport and Stafford for GBP13.9m, GBP2.6m ahead Profit on disposal[15] 5.4 of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- A retail warehouse in Galashiels for GBP4.5m, GBP1.8m ahead of valuation -- Five smaller units in the retail and other sectors for GBP3.5m at valuation Net cash deployment since the -- Grangemouth acquisition - GBP7.5m year end 5.6 -- Winchester acquisition - GBP3.7m -- Derby disposal - (GBP5.6m) Business model and strategy

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP10m[17] at acquisition.

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focussing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[18], whereexposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment[19] of existingholdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land andconstruct investment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term netgearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk". Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking market share from failing open-ended funds;

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

In all situations, the Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions.

Acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc

In November 2021 the Company acquired DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT") at a 28% discount to its net asset value, resulting in a GBP7.3m valuation gain post-acquisition. Since acquisition DRUM REIT has traded well, enhancing the Company's EPRA earnings per share and maintaining its 'red-book' valuation at GBP49m. Since the year end new lettings have been secured at certain sites which should further enhance total returns in the coming periods.

David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT plc, commented: "Shareholders are seeking the consolidation of smaller REITs as larger funds typically offer lower operating costs with better liquidity. This acquisition demonstrated that the Company and its Investment Manager are capable of delivering accretive corporate acquisitions which benefit both existing and incoming shareholders."

Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top ten tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.4% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.3 2.7% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.1 2.4% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent 0.8 1.8% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.6 1.4% Conveyancing) Sainsbury's Torpoint, Gosforth 0.6 1.4% Regus (Maidstone West West Malling 0.6 1.4% Malling) H&M Winsford 0.6 1.4% Next Eurocentral, Evesham 0.6 1.2% VW Group Derby, Shrewsbury 0.5 1.2% Weighting 31 Mar 2022 Weighting by income Location 31 Mar 2022 Sector West Midlands 18% North-West 19% Industrial 38% South-East 14% Retail warehouse 21% East Midlands 13% Office 17% Scotland 10% Other 13% North-East 12% High street retail 11% South-West 9%

Wales 1% Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards.

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement.

-- Achieving social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively with tenants andlocal government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans andstrategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safe places ofbusiness that promote tenant well-being.

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian REIT plc from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP650m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of six other surveyors and four accountants.

Chairman's statement

The year to 31 March 2022 has been a period of significant recovery for the Company's NAV and share price after the extreme challenges presented by the global pandemic. NAV total return for the year was 28.4%, up from 0.9% in the previous financial year due primarily to valuation increases of GBP94.0m during the year. Rent collection is back at pre-pandemic levels and tenants have honoured their deferred rent agreements which has taken recurring (EPRA) earnings to 5.9p per share.

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders I was delighted the Board was able to increase quarterly dividends during the year which took the total dividend declared for the year to 5.25p per share. This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[20] for the year ended 31 March 2022 and, in line with the Company's policy, was 110% covered by EPRA earnings.

The Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.5p per share for the year ending 31 March 2023.

Strategy for future growth

Custodian REIT supportively acknowledges the market desire for consolidation in the REIT sector, but inertia and entrenched interests can make delivering consolidation much harder than it should be. Despite these challenges we were delighted to announce the all-share acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT in November 2021. Alignment of property strategy and a shared focus on income returns made a compelling rationale for the benefit of shareholders old and new.

The proposed closure of two large open-ended property funds by Aviva and Aegon and the anticipated sale of the entire GBP940m Janus Henderson UK property fund portfolio has marked a watershed for open-ended property funds offering theoretical daily dealing to retail investors. With universal recognition that the open-ended model has failed investors we see diversified property investment companies as the natural choice for retail investors and wealth managers seeking income from commercial property.

Shareholder income is derived from earnings and Custodian REIT operates with one of the highest earnings yields of its peer group giving it the greatest capacity to pay sustainable, fully covered dividends, which will make up the largest part of total return to shareholders. Based on most recently reported EPRA earnings Custodian REIT delivered an earnings yield[21], as at 31 March 2022 of 5.9%, versus a peer group average of 4.1%.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2022 was GBP527.6m, approximately 119.7p per share, an increase of 22.1p (22.6%) since 31 March 2021:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2021 97.6 409.9 Issue of equity[22] (0.2) 19.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Acquiring DRUM REIT at a discount to NAV 1.7 7.3 - Asset management activity 3.0 13.4 - General valuation increases 16.7 73.3 Valuation increase before acquisition costs 21.4 94.0 Impact of asset acquisition costs (0.5) (2.3) Valuation increase including acquisition costs 20.9 91.7 Profit on disposal of investment property 1.2 5.4 Net valuation movement 22.1 97.1 Revenue 8.9 39.9 Expenses and net finance costs (3.2) (14.7) Dividends paid[23] (5.5) (24.2) NAV at 31 March 2022 119.7 527.6

