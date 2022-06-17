Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -11

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

17 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Final Results

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Property strategy

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate providing an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller lots, principally targeting properties of less than GBP10m at acquisition, which offers:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property/location/tenant forincome and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar';

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns. Financial highlights and performance summary

2022 2021 Comments Returns Increased due to stabilisation of rent collection following the COVID-19 EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] 5.9p 5.6p pandemic, with a GBP0.3m decrease in the doubtful debt provision during the year (2021: GBP2.7m increase) Basic and diluted earnings per 28.5p 0.9p share[3] Profit before tax (GBPm) 122.3 3.7 Dividends per share[4] 5.25p 5.0p Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.5p Dividend cover[5] 110.3% 112.7% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends NAV total return per share[6] 28.4% 0.9% 5.8% dividends paid (2021: 4.8%) and a 22.6% capital increase (2021: 3.9% capital decrease) Share price total return[7] 17.0% 2.3% Share price increased from 91.8p to 101.8p during the year Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[8] (GBPm) 527.6 409.9 Increased due to GBP94.0m of valuation increases, GBP5.4m profit on disposals NAV per share and NTA per 119.7p 97.6p and the acquisition of DRUM REIT for GBP19.1m of new shares share Net gearing[9] 19.1% 24.9% Costs Ongoing charges ratio[10] 1.94% 2.48% ("OCR") OCR excluding direct property Increases in ESG compliance and marketing costs, partially offset by NAV expenses[11] 1.20% 1.12% increasing above GBP500m which resulted in a marginal reduction in the rate of management fees Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate C (61) C (63) Continued improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio ("EPC") rating[12]

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"The year to 31 March 2022 has been a period of significant recovery for the Company's net asset value and share price after the extreme challenges presented by the global pandemic.

"The recovery in NAV has been testament to the strength of the UK commercial property, allied to Custodian REIT's focus on smaller regional property and the close management of the portfolio to maximise occupancy, rent collection, cash flow and earnings.

"Rent collection is back at pre-pandemic levels and tenants have honoured their deferred rent agreements allowing the Board to increase fully covered quarterly dividends to at least 5.5p in the forthcoming financial year.

"Although the impact of inflation and political uncertainty could lead to an economic downturn, we believe Custodian REIT's portfolio, diversified by sector, geography and tenants, with low gearing will remain resilient in the face of any economic headwinds."

Alternative performance measures

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21. Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact:

Property highlights

2022 GBPm Comments Portfolio value 665.2 Property valuation increases [13]: -- From asset management initiatives 13.4 Detailed in the Asset management report -- Acquisition of 7.3 The acquisition of DRUM REIT was completed at a discount to NAV DRUM REIT -- General valuation increases 73.3 Primarily due to hardening yields in the industrial and logistics sector 94.0 -- A portfolio of 10 office, retail and industrial assets through the corporate acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT") - GBP41.7m Property acquisitions[14] 63.5 -- Industrial units in York, Knowsley, Dundee and Nottingham - GBP11.1m -- Offices in central Manchester - GBP6.2m -- A retail warehouse in Cromer - GBP4.5m Capital expenditure 3.5 Includes GBP1.2m completion of the redevelopment of an industrial site in West Bromwich -- A portfolio of seven industrial assets for GBP32.6m, GBP5.1m ahead of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- Two car showrooms in Stockport and Stafford for GBP13.9m, GBP2.6m ahead Profit on disposal[15] 5.4 of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- A retail warehouse in Galashiels for GBP4.5m, GBP1.8m ahead of valuation -- Five smaller units in the retail and other sectors for GBP3.5m at valuation Net cash deployment since the -- Grangemouth acquisition - GBP7.5m year end 5.6 -- Winchester acquisition - GBP3.7m -- Derby disposal - (GBP5.6m) Business model and strategy

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP10m[17] at acquisition.

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focussing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[18], whereexposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment[19] of existingholdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land andconstruct investment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term netgearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk". Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking market share from failing open-ended funds;

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

In all situations, the Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions.

Acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc

In November 2021 the Company acquired DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT") at a 28% discount to its net asset value, resulting in a GBP7.3m valuation gain post-acquisition. Since acquisition DRUM REIT has traded well, enhancing the Company's EPRA earnings per share and maintaining its 'red-book' valuation at GBP49m. Since the year end new lettings have been secured at certain sites which should further enhance total returns in the coming periods.

David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT plc, commented: "Shareholders are seeking the consolidation of smaller REITs as larger funds typically offer lower operating costs with better liquidity. This acquisition demonstrated that the Company and its Investment Manager are capable of delivering accretive corporate acquisitions which benefit both existing and incoming shareholders."

Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top ten tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.4% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.3 2.7% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.1 2.4% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent 0.8 1.8% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.6 1.4% Conveyancing) Sainsbury's Torpoint, Gosforth 0.6 1.4% Regus (Maidstone West West Malling 0.6 1.4% Malling) H&M Winsford 0.6 1.4% Next Eurocentral, Evesham 0.6 1.2% VW Group Derby, Shrewsbury 0.5 1.2% Weighting 31 Mar 2022 Weighting by income Location 31 Mar 2022 Sector West Midlands 18% North-West 19% Industrial 38% South-East 14% Retail warehouse 21% East Midlands 13% Office 17% Scotland 10% Other 13% North-East 12% High street retail 11% South-West 9%

Wales 1% Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards.

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement.

-- Achieving social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively with tenants andlocal government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans andstrategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safe places ofbusiness that promote tenant well-being.

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian REIT plc from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP650m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of six other surveyors and four accountants.

Chairman's statement

The year to 31 March 2022 has been a period of significant recovery for the Company's NAV and share price after the extreme challenges presented by the global pandemic. NAV total return for the year was 28.4%, up from 0.9% in the previous financial year due primarily to valuation increases of GBP94.0m during the year. Rent collection is back at pre-pandemic levels and tenants have honoured their deferred rent agreements which has taken recurring (EPRA) earnings to 5.9p per share.

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders I was delighted the Board was able to increase quarterly dividends during the year which took the total dividend declared for the year to 5.25p per share. This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[20] for the year ended 31 March 2022 and, in line with the Company's policy, was 110% covered by EPRA earnings.

The Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.5p per share for the year ending 31 March 2023.

Strategy for future growth

Custodian REIT supportively acknowledges the market desire for consolidation in the REIT sector, but inertia and entrenched interests can make delivering consolidation much harder than it should be. Despite these challenges we were delighted to announce the all-share acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT in November 2021. Alignment of property strategy and a shared focus on income returns made a compelling rationale for the benefit of shareholders old and new.

The proposed closure of two large open-ended property funds by Aviva and Aegon and the anticipated sale of the entire GBP940m Janus Henderson UK property fund portfolio has marked a watershed for open-ended property funds offering theoretical daily dealing to retail investors. With universal recognition that the open-ended model has failed investors we see diversified property investment companies as the natural choice for retail investors and wealth managers seeking income from commercial property.

Shareholder income is derived from earnings and Custodian REIT operates with one of the highest earnings yields of its peer group giving it the greatest capacity to pay sustainable, fully covered dividends, which will make up the largest part of total return to shareholders. Based on most recently reported EPRA earnings Custodian REIT delivered an earnings yield[21], as at 31 March 2022 of 5.9%, versus a peer group average of 4.1%.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2022 was GBP527.6m, approximately 119.7p per share, an increase of 22.1p (22.6%) since 31 March 2021:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2021 97.6 409.9 Issue of equity[22] (0.2) 19.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Acquiring DRUM REIT at a discount to NAV 1.7 7.3 - Asset management activity 3.0 13.4 - General valuation increases 16.7 73.3 Valuation increase before acquisition costs 21.4 94.0 Impact of asset acquisition costs (0.5) (2.3) Valuation increase including acquisition costs 20.9 91.7 Profit on disposal of investment property 1.2 5.4 Net valuation movement 22.1 97.1 Revenue 8.9 39.9 Expenses and net finance costs (3.2) (14.7) Dividends paid[23] (5.5) (24.2) NAV at 31 March 2022 119.7 527.6

The net valuation increase of GBP94.0m saw significant increases in the industrial and logistics and retail warehouse sectors, comprising in aggregate 68% of the portfolio by value, which together have been the principal drivers of NAV growth through the year. Also of note has been the return to modest growth in the latter part of the year in our High Street portfolio, perhaps marking an inflection point in investor demand. Property valuation commentary is detailed in the Investment Manager's report.

Custodian REIT's investment strategy has stood the Company in good stead again this year. For the year to March 2022, NAV total return of 28.4% has outstripped total share price return of 17.0%, which the Board regards as vindication of the quality of the portfolio and dividend capacity that might support future share price growth.

During May and June 2022 all of the serving Non-Executive Directors acquired shares in the Company, reflecting the Board's view that the Company's current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets.

The market

Thematic investment continues to dominate fund raising and is polarising property investment demand and pricing. The weight of capital chasing the industrial and logistics sector and more recently retail warehousing has led to some significant yield compression[24] and has boosted capital value returns for investors in logistics specialists. While this yield compression has led to NAV growth for existing investors, the counterbalance is that income yields are being materially squeezed. Custodian REIT's regional smaller property specialism, targeting the marginal income advantage from smaller lots which offer a higher rental yield for the same level of property and tenant risk, has never been of greater relative importance than in current market conditions.

With logistics property yields now by some distance at historical lows, investors are acutely sensitive to any hint of slowdown from operators such as Amazon. At a time of rising interest rates we simply do not believe that yield compression driven growth will continue in logistics property over the next two years. Without further yield compression, investors are relying on continuing high levels of rental growth to deliver returns, which again points to the fortunes of the operators. A reversal of returns from logistics property will quickly highlight the risks inherent in a single sector property strategy, and we believe would generate a re-focus on diversified strategies where managers can exploit mispricing in sub-sectors of the office and retail markets, while still enjoying rental growth from industrial, logistics and retail warehousing. Property investment strategy

The Company targets smaller regional properties, typically below the value level sought by larger investment funds, which results in higher yields and more robust vacant possession values with better mitigation against binary tenant and geographical risk compared to investing in larger lots.

Since 2016 the Company's upper target lot-size has been GBP10m but capital values have seen significant price inflation since then, particularly in the industrial and logistics sector. The Board therefore recommends that shareholders approve an increase in the upper target lot-size from GBP10m to GBP15m at the Company's next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 31 August 2022. While even GBP15m remains below the general level of institutional demand, assets larger than GBP10m will only be acquired where we can still achieve a beneficial yield margin relative to larger lots and the proposed change will offer the Investment Manager the flexibility to consider a wider range of opportunities that fit the Company's investment policy.

The Board will also propose broadening its investment policy's definition of refurbishment to include the redevelopment of existing holdings, to a maximum 10% of the Company's gross assets, at the Company's forthcoming AGM to provide flexibility to maximise shareholder returns from existing assets.

Borrowings

Since the year end the Company has arranged a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum to refinance a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland ("RBS"), acquired via the DRUM REIT acquisition. This refinancing will mitigate interest rate risk and refinancing risk for shareholders and increase the proportion of the Company's agreed debt facilities that are at fixed rates of interest from 61% to 74%. The refinancing maintains the significant accretive margin between the Company's 3.2% weighted average cost of debt post-refinancing and property portfolio net initial yield of 5.7%.

Investment Manager

The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). During the year the fees paid to the Investment Manager were GBP4.4m (2021: GBP3.8m) in respect of annual management, administrative and transaction fees. Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 18.

The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly completing the corporate acquisition of DRUM REIT and its continued successful asset management initiatives, detailed in the Investment Manager's report and Asset management report respectively, which contributed significantly to increases in net asset value, portfolio value and income. The Board is satisfied that the Investment Manager's performance remains aligned with the Company's purpose, values and strategy.

Board succession

After eight years of service, Matthew Thorne has indicated his intention to retire as Non-Executive Director of the Company at the AGM on 31 August 2022, in line with its succession plan. The Board would like to thank Matthew for his significant contribution to the development of the Company since his appointment on IPO in 2014.

Responding to Matthew's expected departure we are delighted to welcome Malcolm Cooper who joined the Board on 6 June 2022 and will offer a range of skills including the financial expertise to take on the role of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and maintain the Board's property and governance experience. We look forward to the contribution Malcolm will make.

The Board is conscious of stakeholder focus on diversity and recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. No Directors are from a minority ethnic background but the Company's Board contains two women which satisfied the gender diversity recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review for at least 33% female representation on FTSE350 company boards at the year end. As a constituent of the FTSESmallCap Index Custodian REIT is not bound by this recommendation. The Board supports the overall recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reviews for appropriate gender and ethnic diversity although it is not seen to be in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to set prescriptive diversity targets for the Board at this point.

The recruitment process involved the use of external consultants and focused on key skills a new Director would bring including financial experience as well as diversity of experience, background and approach as well as the traditional facets of gender, ethnicity and age.

Environmental, social and governance

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. The Board also believes that the Company's property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and incorporate ESG best practice into everything the Company does.

On 1 April 2021 the Board constituted an ESG Committee to: set and amend where necessary the Company's environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") and monitor its performance against them; ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and best practice; assess the engagement with the Company's environmental consultants and assess the level of social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's ESG policy outlines our approach to managing ESG impacts and provides the framework for setting and reviewing environmental and social objectives to ensure we are continuously improving our performance and setting a leadership direction.

As a result, the Board has committed to:

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities;

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings;

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions;

-- Achieving social outcomes and supporting local communities; and

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate.

Progress towards these commitments during the year, details of the Company's environmental policy and performance against its targets are contained within the ESG Committee report within the Strategic report.

The Board is determined to ensure the Company's pathway towards net zero carbon fits with stakeholder expectations and the Company's property strategy. We see the careful implementation of a practical carbon reduction strategy as a crucial next step in the Company's ESG journey and during the course of the year ending 31 March 2023 we will engage advisors to assist the Investment Manager in developing a detailed plan to achieve this.

Cladding

Custodian REIT's portfolio has no exposure to 'high risk' assets which are typically either high-rise buildings (those over 18m tall) which use cladding in their construction or those used for multiple residential occupation. However, during the year the Board instigated a detailed review of the Company's cladding risks and obligations involving the Investment Manager and the Company's solicitors. This review has resulted in the Investment Manager implementing a more extensive cladding policy, moving beyond the mandatory fire risk assessment requirements for properties where the composition of cladding material is unknown and considering core-drilling and replacing, where necessary, cladding not compliant with Loss Prevention Certification Board guidelines.

Company name

To better reflect the Company's focus on income and to facilitate retail investors more easily accessing the Company's shares via online platforms, the Board will propose changing the Company's name from Custodian REIT plc to Custodian Property Income REIT plc at the 31 August 2022 AGM.

Outlook

The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy and diversified portfolio are well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure. Capital flows out of the failing open-ended property fund model and investors moving from a yield compression fuelled capital growth strategy to a long-term, secured income strategy will find their interests aligned with Custodian REIT.

Inflation is a clear and present risk in the market today. Traditionally investors have looked to real estate as a hedge against the negative impact of inflation on investment returns as over the longer term historically property values and rents increase in an inflationary environment. Following a period of growth, the challenge for real estate companies is to own properties with further rental growth potential whose valuation will most closely keep pace with rising prices; Custodian REIT's approach to this challenge is expanded upon in the Investment Manager's report.

The impact of inflation, particularly in energy and food prices, on consumer spending, supply chain constraints and the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to an economic downturn but we believe Custodian REIT's portfolio, diversified by sector, geography and tenants, with low gearing will remain resilient in the face of any economic headwinds.

Income is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA earnings per share, will underpin shareholder returns.

David Hunter

Chairman

16 June 2022

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

Market sentiment remains strongly positive for the industrial and logistics sector. Positivity has emerged, post COVID-19 lockdowns, for central London and major regional city offices and the retail warehouse sector has challenged the general retail malaise. As we have reported over the last six months there is a nascent recovery in sentiment towards high street retail, but only in prime pitches and in leading retail centres. So, with the exception of secondary retail, business park offices and secondary leisure schemes, market demand is driving value increases across the board which has led directly to seven consecutive quarters of NAV growth for Custodian REIT.

Sector by sector the Custodian REIT portfolio has followed the wider market trends during the year with, like for like, the industrial and logistics valuation increasing by 26.4%, retail warehousing increasing 16.4% and high street, although decreasing by 4.8% in the year, bottoming out and showing a 7.3% increase over the last six months. The office portfolio showed a slight like-for-like increase in value of 1.9% reflecting the 50% weighting to business park offices, which have been a slight drag on performance. Prime regional city centre offices have fared better post COVID-19 lockdowns. The current strategy is to weight our office allocation away from business parks and towards strong city centres, as recent acquisitions in Manchester and Oxford have demonstrated, where we are witnessing the strongest occupier and investor demand and we believe the office portfolio is set fair to see growth.

There is rightly a keen focus on inflation at present and whether real estate investment can offer a degree of inflation hedging. In short, the answer must be 'yes' as rents should grow over time, but with typically five-yearly rent reviews and average unexpired lease terms of circa five years, investors should not expect a straight-line relationship between rents and inflation. Much focus is currently on RPI and CPI linked rent reviews, generally capped at up to 4% per annum, which of course provide shorter-term comfort but can have the effect of creating bond like investment characteristics with a greater emphasis placed on tenant covenant than the property fundamentals. At some point in a property's life cycle rents will always be re-based to open market values. An over-reliance on index linked rent reviews can lead to disparity between investment values and underlying property values. Over the long term we do not feel indexed rent reviews are a worthy substitute for owning good real estate where we back open market rent reviews to deliver rental growth. For long-term investors, such as Custodian REIT, the aim is to provide inflation protection from the bricks and mortar, not from the contractual terms of the leases. The table below shows how Custodian REIT's portfolio rental growth performance has played its part in mitigating the negative impacts of inflation on costs and interest rates. Notably, in the last six months all sectors have shown rental growth:

Like-for-like rental value change 12 months to 31 March 2022 6 months to 31 March 2022 Sector Industrial +10.7% +4.9% Retail warehouse -1.7% +0.3% Office +2.7% +1.1% Other -2.9% +1.9% High street retail -5.3% +2.0% Whole portfolio +3.8% +2.9%

Across the industrial and logistics portfolio, notwithstanding the rental growth to date, the average rent stands at only GBP6.17 per sq ft for let properties (GBP5.27 including vacancies) with an estimated rental value of GBP7.05 per sq ft (GBP6.20 including vacancies), suggesting a latent rental uplift of c.14%. Furthermore, both passing rents and estimated rental values are some way below the rent required to bring forward new development, indicating further growth potential.

Retail warehousing and high street retail rents appear to have bottomed out and we are seeing some recent demand led rental growth in these sectors. Importantly retail rents are growing from a low base, following a period of rental decline making them affordable for tenants. By way of example, the average retail warehouse rent across the portfolio stands at circa GBP14.30 per sq ft (GBP13.58 including vacancies), broadly in line with current estimated rental values and much lower than average market levels.

In select locations, notably prime regional city centres, we are seeing office rents increasing. This is by no means applicable to all regional offices but is focused on high quality, flexible office space with strong environmental credentials. The recent acquisition of 60 Fountain Street in Manchester is an example of how Custodian REIT is taking advantage of the opportunity to reposition property to meet the expected demands of tenants, post pandemic, and to pick up the higher rents attributable to refurbished space.

The greater driver of inflation appears to be cost-push rather than demand-pull as the economy struggles with supply chain constraints, energy price increases, labour shortages and the aftermath of pandemic restrictions. These factors all mitigate against widespread, low cost, speculative development which would otherwise help resolve the demand/supply imbalance that is promoting rental growth.

We believe Custodian REIT's portfolio is particularly well positioned to see rental growth as it is focused on smaller regional properties:

In the industrial and logistics sector, which accounts for 49% of the portfolio by value, smaller properties are more expensive to develop, pro-rata, so require higher rents to justify development. Rents will continue to grow until they balance out inflation in build costs.

The retail warehouse portfolio is almost exclusively focused on DIY, homewares, discounters and food, all let off affordable rents. This occupier profile is best matched with current market demand and so well placed to pick up rental growth.

We have reorganised our high street retail portfolio over the last two years, exiting most of the secondary retail locations. We have let three vacant high street properties during the year and have terms agreed or are seeing active demand for the very limited remaining vacant space we have in the high street portfolio from both retail and leisure occupiers. Low vacancy rates in prime locations and occupier demand should be supportive of future rental growth.

In the office portfolio we have identified, or are progressing, a number of refurbishment opportunities with a keen eye on environmental improvements. Owners of smaller regional offices are often not sufficiently well resourced to create high quality small suite offices that are a match for the larger floorplates. However, we believe that occupier demand will be focused on higher quality space to support businesses in attracting their employees back into the office. We believe that by positioning our office portfolio to meet occupier demand we will reduce vacancy and drive rental growth.

Prevailing investment approach

Based on our assessment of the current market, our strategy of a regionally focused diversified portfolio, set out below, has proven resilient and we expect to continue to reinvest the proceeds from selective disposals.

-- Maintain weighting to industrial and logistics - assets in this sector still have latent rental growth,but yields are 'topping out' and there have been recent significant share price decreases in the large distributionshed sector over fears of decreasing demand for new space;

-- Retail warehousing let off low rents which should recover from 2021 levels;

-- Selective regional offices with a focus on strong city centre locations instead of out-of-town businessparks;

-- Drive thru' expansion involving acquisition and development where rental growth is anticipated;

-- Selective high street retail assets in the country's strongest locations where rents have stabilised andthere is potential for growth; and

-- Refurbishment of existing property, maximising all opportunities to invest in the quality of our assetsand support our ESG goals.

Sectoral view

Industrial and logistics

The industrial and logistics sector has been flooded with capital, much of it overseas private equity, which has been a big driver of price inflation. The fundamental occupational dynamics for smaller industrial and logistics assets continue to support rental growth: increased demand from the logistics sector servicing 'E-tailing' and the onshoring of the national supply chain; lack of supply of modern, fit-for-purpose units and build cost inflation which is setting higher threshold rents to fund development. All of this has led to valuation growth which has been strongly positive for Custodian REIT. Vacancy rates are very low, against long-term averages, supporting cash flow and opportunities to invest at prices that are fully supported by vacant possession values still exist amongst smaller regional properties. Recently there have been indications that occupational demand for large distribution sheds may be decreasing, with Amazon suggesting it potentially has over-capacity, but the favourable dynamics of smaller lot-sizes which have seen less recent speculative development and are less reliant on the large retailers should make the Company's portfolio defensive.

In summary:

-- Occupational demand is robust; supply is tight

-- Vacancy rate below the long-term average

-- Latent rental growth potential

-- Investment demand at record levels with pricing to match

-- Target sector for well-priced opportunities

High street retail

The high street retail sector is starting to find its feet after a difficult four years. The pandemic cleared out the last of the 'lame ducks' on the high street, so most retailers who are still trading appear robust and want to be in physical stores. In prime locations rents appear to be bottoming out, or even seeing a slight re-bound. Lower rents are supporting occupier demand and reducing vacancy rates and void periods, in prime locations, which is providing a degree of confidence to investors not seen for some time. The Company's high street retail portfolio is, by and large, concentrated on retailers of essentials such as groceries, pharmaceuticals, banking and discount items rather than luxury or fashion items. This focus on 'need' versus 'want' retailers should prove more defensive as consumer spending capacity decreases in the current inflationary environment.

In summary:

-- Over-supply - rents have suffered but are bottoming out

Retail warehouse

Out-of-town retail has seen a quick turnaround in investor demand over the last 24 months, most particularly in the last 12 months. The combination of convenience, lower costs per square foot and the complementary offer to online retail has kept these assets trading strongly most notably amongst DIY, discounters, homewares and food retailers, which should prove defensive if consumer spending levels decrease. As the second largest sector in the Custodian REIT portfolio, the recovery in market sentiment towards out-of-town retail has been positive and vacancy rates remain low.

In summary:

-- Units let off low rents

-- Lower costs of occupation

-- Complementary to online

Offices

The office sector is likely to be forever changed following the mass working from home experiment of the pandemic despite the government's current drive to encourage a return to the office and the uncertainty a potential economic downturn brings. In truth, the change that this has brought about has been an acceleration of a trend that was already embedded. Prime, regional city centres appear to be showing demand from occupiers and investors alike and have outperformed business park offices. A clear trend that has emerged is the need for landlords to provide a greater level of service and flexibility to office tenants, the so called 'hotelisation' of offices.

The 'hotelisation' of offices

We expect a 'hotelisation' of office buildings to be necessary to entice employees away from their home office while driving rents higher.

The COVID-19 pandemic led many to call the demise of the office and valuations plummeted as employees set up work at kitchen tables across the country, but we do not believe that offices will become redundant and in 'the eye of the pandemic' Custodian REIT acquired offices in Manchester and Oxford and is using the former as a trial run for the next phase of office investing: 'the hotelisation of offices'.

The Company is not quite breaking new ground but we are at the vanguard of other landlords with akin to a concierge service for office occupants, giving flexibility and services that are not typical in standard 25-year leases. While the concept is yet to be proven we know that tenants want more from their landlords than just a lease.

From conversations we are having with occupants and being occupants ourselves as a business, we know that there is nothing tenants hate more than looking at offices and being shown floor after floor of empty space with grey carpets. They don't want to take a five-year lease, have to fit the space out and install a broadband connection; they don't have interest in it, they don't have time, or the resources to do it. On top of those costs, tenants then pay dilapidation costs to the landlord when they leave and must return the building to the state it was in when they took it.

What you are asking tenants to do is fit out an office, then strip it out, and put it all in a skip and that is not good for their ESG credentials.

Instead, we plan to offer tenants a 'turnkey' office with all facilities, fit out, and services managed by the Investment Manager. Occupants want a space they can walk into and most businesses need the same thing; a large meeting room, a small meeting room, a breakout area, a kitchen, a comfortable reception, desks with an internet connection as most people work from laptops, and there will be an element of hotdesking. Companies expect a flexible workspace where they will have three days a week heavy use.

Overall, we are seeking to invest in making the offices 'nicer than being at home' so people actually want to work there.

We are trialling the concept with the building in Manchester, and this includes converting the top floor into a covered roof terrace with a coffee lounge, additional meeting rooms for tenants to use and a yoga studio. Having spoken to tenants, we are confident they will pay more for a space that they can just walk into and start operating from. Most say they are willing to pay more to take all the hassle away and this will minimise vacancies and drive the rents higher, but we will be selective over appropriate locations for this format and will ensure upgrades are properly costed to ensure estimated costs are supported by expected rental and valuation increases.

This is just consumer behaviour playing out. People don't buy cars anymore, they lease them with a service plan because that takes the problem away. You lease your phone and when the battery starts to die, you trade it in for a new one.

People are demanding a higher level of service but they do not want the same level of responsibility and ownership as 20 years ago.

Other

Our key sub-sector for growth within the alternative sector is drive-through where we have grown our holding to eight assets through acquisition, development or conversion of existing restaurant sites, with a further conversion and acquisition in the pipeline. We believe these assets offer significant rental growth potential and the conversions carried out during the year were subject to fierce occupier competition from established operators and, in particular, new entrants into the UK market from North America.

Weighting Weighting by income by income 31 Mar 2022 31 Mar 2021 Sub-sector of 'Other' sector assets Motor trade 24% 35% Gym 20% 18% Pub and restaurant 18% 16% Drive-through 14% 7% Trade counter 8% 7% Leisure 8% 9% Other 8% 8% Total of 'Other' sector 100% 100%

ESG

The sustainability credentials of both the building and the location will be evermore important for occupiers and investors. As Investment Manager we are absolutely committed to the Company's challenging goals in relation to ESG and believe the real estate sector should be a leader in this field.

ESG has become an imperative for many investors. Commercial real estate is a significant contributor to national emissions so we believe an emphasis on how we can improve the "E" (Environmental) is particularly relevant for real estate. In this regard we are striving to beat the Company's target to improve the Energy Performance Certificates ("EPC") of the portfolio. During the year the Company has updated EPCs at 20 units across 15 properties covering 358k sq ft for properties where existing EPCs had expired or where works had been completed. For updated EPCs, there was an aggregate decrease in rating of 34 energy performance asset rating points.

Energy performance and emissions are important considerations across all redevelopments and refurbishments in the portfolio as is the importance of "S" (Social) in creating an engaging, appropriate and sustainable (in all senses of the word) built environment. We believe that ESG improvements are an opportunity for shareholders to benefit from the enhanced rents, valuations and 'lettablilty' of the portfolio which should deliver valuation improvements over and above the cost of the investment. Investing in real estate that meets the ESG requirements of occupiers and legislation should lead to shorter periods of vacancy, higher rents and enhanced values. Remembering the "G" (Governance) we have policies, embedded in our strategy, to keep Custodian REIT on target to meet the required standards but we remain focused on delivering returns at the same time. The targets the Company has set itself are set out in the ESG Committee report.

Property portfolio balance

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are:

Valuation Weighting Valuation Weighting by income by income Valuation Valuation movement 31 March [25] 31 March movement before including 2022 2021 31 March acquisition costs acquisition costs 31 March GBPm Weighting by Weighting by GBPm GBPm 2021 GBPm value 31 value 31 2022 March 2022 March 2021 Sector Industrial 325.1 38% 270.2 41% 69.1 67.5 49% 49% Retail 125.4 21% 99.7 21% 17.0 16.7 19% 18% warehouse Office 88.1 17% 54.8 12% 0.1 (0.3) 13% 10% Other[26] 76.9 13% 84.4 16% 4.7 4.7 12% 15% High street 49.7 11% 42.8 10% (4.2) (4.2) 7% 8% retail Gain on acquisition N/a N/a N/a N/a 7.3 7.3 N/a N/a of DRUM REIT Total 665.2 100% 551.9 100% 94.0 91.7 100% 100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio.

Acquisitions

The Company invested GBP63.5m in the following asset acquisitions during the year:

-- A 20k sq ft office building on Fountain Street, Manchester for GBP6.25m. The property comprises basementparking and six floors let to Leyton UK, Meridian Healthcomms, Venditan and Fourthline with an aggregate annualrent of GBP407k, reflecting a net initial yield[27] ("NIY") of 6.1%;

-- A 46k sq ft retail warehouse in Cromer for GBP4.5m occupied by Homebase with an annual passing rent ofGBP300k, reflecting a NIY of 6.3%;

-- A 49k sq ft industrial asset in Knowsley, Liverpool for GBP4.325m. The asset comprises six units occupiedby Engineering Solutions and Automations, Portakabin, Green Thumb, Central Electrical Armature and Med Imaging withan aggregate annual passing rent of GBP260k, reflecting a NIY of 5.6%;

-- A 29k sq ft industrial unit in York for GBP3.0m occupied by Menzies Distribution with an annual passingrent of GBP186k, reflecting a NIY of 5.9%;

-- A 30k sq ft industrial unit in Dundee for GBP1.9m occupied by Menzies Distribution with an annual passingrent of GBP118k, reflecting a NIY of 5.9%; and

-- A 24k sq ft industrial unit in Nottingham for GBP1.875m occupied by Hickling & Squires printers with anannual passing rent of GBP130k, reflecting a NIY of 6.53%.

On 3 November 2021 the Company acquired 100% of the ordinary share capital of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc. Consideration for the acquisition of 20,247,040 new ordinary shares in the Company was calculated on an 'adjusted NAV-for-NAV basis', with each company's 30 June 2021 NAV being adjusted for respective acquisition costs with DRUM REIT's property portfolio valuation adjusted to the agreed purchase price of GBP43.5m (31 March 2022 valuation: GBP49.0m).

DRUM REIT's property portfolio at 31 March 2022 is summarised below:

-- 10 regional properties comprising five offices, three retail parks, one shopping centre and oneindustrial estate in aggregate covering approximately 330k sq ft

-- 79 tenants, the largest of which is Skills Development Scotland with annual rent of GBP0.4m (c.13% of DRUMREIT's rent roll)

-- EPRA occupancy rate of 80.1%, providing some short-term asset management opportunities

-- WAULT[28] of 3.3 years

-- Contractual annual rent roll of GBP3.3m with an estimated rental value ("ERV") of GBP4.5m

-- Portfolio valuation of GBP49.0m

-- Reversionary yield[29] ("RY") of 8.6%

DRUM REIT's portfolio represents an excellent fit with Custodian REIT's investment policy, targeting smaller regional property with a strong income focus. The purchase price reflected a sufficient discount to DRUM REIT's NAV to be accretive to existing Custodian REIT shareholders and to provide DRUM REIT shareholders with an increase in like for like share price, as well as delivering them a growing dividend from a much larger specialist in the smaller regional property sector with much improved liquidity.

Details of each property within DRUM REIT's portfolio are:

Location: Gosforth, Newcastle Location: Central Glasgow Sector: Retail (shopping centre) Sector: Office Tenants: Sainsbury's, multiple small local retailers Tenant: Skills Development Scotland RY: 8.1% RY: 6.8% Agreed purchase price: GBP8.975m Agreed purchase price: GBP7.087m Location: Cheadle, Greater Manchester Location: Edinburgh Business Park Sector: Office Sector: Office Tenants: Agilent Technologies, Micron Europe Tenant: Multiple RY: 9.3% RY: 10.0% Agreed purchase price: GBP5.036m Agreed purchase price: GBP4.593m Location: Central Manchester Location: Southport Sector: Office Sector: Retail warehouse Tenants: Multiple Tenant: Multiple RY: 12.4% RY: 9.0% Agreed purchase price: GBP4.503m Agreed purchase price: GBP3.963m Location: Dunfermline Location: Gloucester Sector: Retail warehouse Sector: Retail warehouse Tenants: Multiple Tenant: Farmfoods RY: 9.8% RY: 8.3% Agreed purchase price: GBP3.687m Agreed purchase price: GBP2.396m Location: Aberdeen airport Location: Gateshead Sector: Industrial Sector: Office Tenants: Multiple Tenants: Worldpay, Datawright RY: 11.8% RY: 17.0% Agreed purchase: GBP1.66m Agreed purchase: GBP1.6m

Since the year end the Company has acquired:

-- A 87k sq ft industrial facility in Grangemouth for GBP7.5m occupied by Thornbridge Sawmills with an annualpassing rent of GBP388k, reflecting a NIY of 5.5%; and

-- A 5k sq ft retail asset in Winchester for GBP3.65m occupied by Nationwide Building Society and Hobbs withan aggregate annual passing rent of GBP249k, reflecting a NIY of 6.4%.

Disposals

Owning the right properties at the right time is a key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling properties to balance the property portfolio. Identifying opportunities to dispose of assets which the market overrates, have a special purchaser or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important and through the year sales proceeds of GBP54.4m were GBP9.6m ahead of valuation when the disposals were agreed (or GBP5.4m above final quarterly valuations prior to sale).

Taking advantage of the strength and depth of demand in the industrial/logistics sector and the increasing demand from owner occupiers, we were delighted to conclude some opportunistic sales during the year. We concluded the portfolio sale of seven industrial units which we felt did not meet our medium-term aspirations for rental growth or might require a level of capital expenditure that we would not recover in the valuation. As part of the sale, we agreed a delayed completion which enabled us to partially reinvest the expected proceeds in advance of completion, which has helped to reduce cash drag.

We also sold, to owner occupiers/special purchasers, a B&Q retail warehouse in Galashiels and two car show rooms, in Stockport and Stafford as detailed in the complete list for the year below:

-- A portfolio of seven industrial properties located in Gateshead, Stockton-on-Tees, Warrington, Stone,Christchurch, Aberdeen and Bedford for GBP32.6m, GBP5.1m (19%) above the properties' valuation when terms of the salewere agreed and GBP2.9m above the last valuation. The properties were acquired either in the seed portfolio at IPOor within subsequent portfolio acquisitions and have an aggregate current passing rent of GBP2.0m reflecting a NIY onsale price of 5.9%;

-- A 42k sq ft car showroom in Stockport for GBP9.0m, GBP1.4m (18%) ahead of valuation when terms of the salewere agreed and GBP0.4m above the last valuation;

-- A 23k sq ft car showroom in Stafford for GBP4.9m, GBP1.15m (31%) ahead of valuation when terms of the salewere agreed and GBP0.9m above the last valuation;

-- A 31k sq ft retail warehouse in Galashiels occupied by B&Q for GBP4.5m to a special purchaser, GBP1.8m (67%)ahead of valuation;

-- High street retail units in Norwich, Nottingham, Kings Lynn and Cheltenham at valuation for an aggregateGBP2.9m; and

-- A vacant children's day nursery in Basingstoke for GBP0.6m, GBP0.1m ahead of the last published valuation.

Since the year end the Company has sold a 25k sq ft car showroom occupied by Audi for GBP5.6m.

Outlook

The recovery in NAV during the year has been testament to the strength of the UK commercial property, allied to Custodian REIT's focus on smaller regional property and the close management of the portfolio to maximise occupancy, rent collection, cash flow and earnings.

The absolute focus on income is central to the management style and strategy of Custodian REIT. This approach is likely to be validated as yield compression slows and shareholder returns are reliant on earnings and dividends. Rent collection has normalised and Custodian REIT has latent rental growth which will justify current valuations.

While thematic investment has been the overwhelming focus of investment over the last 12 months, we believe the diversified strategy, if applied with discretion and clear aims, will be able to capitalise on market mispricing for recovering sectors and offer shareholders a balanced and attractive risk adjusted return.

Richard Shepherd-Cross

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

16 June 2022

Asset management report

Asset management strategy

Our asset management strategy is summarised as follows: 1. Generating strong and predictable levels of cash flow by:

-- In-house management and rent collection - maintaining direct relationships with tenants and identifyingearly any issues to they can promptly be addressed

-- Minimising vacancies - proactively discussing renewals and regears and pre-empting exits to ensuremarketing has commenced in advance of expiry 2. Enhancing asset value through:

-- Refurbishment - ensuring tenants perform maintenance obligations within lease contracts and working withtenants to actively refurbish and improve assets

-- Improving energy performance - encouraging tenants to reduce carbon emissions and usage and investing inassets to enhance ESG credentials and future-proof rents 3. Maximising opportunities of differing cycles in different sectors:

-- Adjusting allocations - focusing on areas with the best medium-term rental growth prospects andmitigating risk by maintaining a diversified portfolio

-- Opportunistic sales and acquisitions - taking advantage of off-market acquisition opportunities and onlyselling assets ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy

Our continued focus on asset management during the year including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses resulted in a GBP13.4m valuation increase in the year.

Property portfolio summary

2022 2021 Property portfolio value GBP665.2m GBP551.9m Separate tenancies 339 265 EPRA occupancy rate 89.8% 91.6% Assets 160 159 WAULT 4.7 years 5.0 years NIY 5.7% 6.6% Weighted average EPC rating C (61) C (63)

Key asset management initiatives completed during the year include:

-- A 10 year lease with a fifth year tenant break option with DS Smith Packaging on a vacant industrial unitin Redditch with an annual rent of GBP401k, increasing valuation by GBP3.5m;

-- A 10 year lease with a fifth year tenant break option with Harbour International Freight on an industrialunit in Manchester with an annual rent of GBP316k, increasing valuation by GBP2.1m;

-- A 10 year lease with a fifth year tenant break option with PDS Group on a newly refurbished vacantindustrial unit in West Bromwich with an annual rent of GBP395k, increasing valuation by GBP2.0m;

-- Exchanging agreements for lease for 15 year leases with Tim Hortons on former Pizza Hut restaurants inLeicester and Watford, which are to be converted to drive-through restaurants following Pizza Hut's companyvoluntary arrangement ("CVA") with aggregate annual rent of GBP275k, increasing valuations by GBP1.9m;

-- A five year lease with a third year break option to Green Retreats at a vacant industrial unit inFarnborough at an annual rent of GBP185k, increasing valuation by GBP0.9m;

-- A 10 year lease renewal with a fifth year tenant break option with MTS Logistics on an industrial unit inBardon with a stepped annual rent of GBP175k, rising to GBP205k, increasing valuation by GBP0.8m;

-- A five year lease without break to Galliford Try on a vacant office suite in Leicester with an annualrent of GBP165k, increasing valuation by GBP0.5m;

-- A 10 year lease renewal with a fifth year break option with BSS Group at an industrial unit in Bristol,increasing the annual passing rent from GBP250k to GBP255k with an open market rent review in year five, increasingvaluation by GBP0.3m;

-- A 15 year lease without break with Pure Gym on a vacant retail warehouse unit in Grantham with an annualrent of GBP90k, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m;

-- A five year lease with a fourth year tenant break option with Carbide Properties (t/a TungstenProperties) on a vacant office suite in Leicester with an annual rent of GBP78k, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m;

-- A five year lease renewal with a third year tenant break option with The Works on a retail unit in BurySt Edmunds with an annual rent of GBP85k, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m;

-- A 10 year lease of the vacant ground floor and a five year extension of the first floor with Dehns at theCompany's recently acquired offices in Oxford with an aggregate annual passing rent of GBP271k, increasing valuationby GBP0.2m;

-- A 10 year lease with a fifth year tenant break option with Livingstone Brown on a vacant office suite inGlasgow with an annual rent of GBP56k, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m;

-- A five year lease renewal with a third year break option with DHL at an industrial unit in Aberdeen,maintaining passing rent at GBP208k and increasing valuation by GBP0.1m;

-- A 10 year lease with third and fifth year tenant break options with Ramsdens Financial on a vacant retailunit in Glasgow with an annual rent of GBP55k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m;

-- A 10 year lease with fifth and seventh year tenant break options with Industrial Control Distributors onan industrial unit in Kettering with an annual rent of GBP25k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m;

-- A 15 year lease without break with Loungers on a retail unit in Shrewsbury, with an annual rent of GBP90k,with no impact on valuation;

-- A 15 year lease renewal with a tenth year tenant break option with Smyths Toys on a retail warehouse unitin Gloucester with an annual rent of GBP130k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A 10 year lease with a fifth year tenant break option with Diamonds of Chester Camelot on a vacant retailunit in Chester, with an annual rent of GBP35k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A five year lease without break with Midon on an industrial unit in Knowsley, with an annual rent ofGBP37k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A five year lease with a third year tenant break option with Clogau on a vacant retail unit in Shrewsburywith an annual rent of GBP50k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A six month lease extension with Saint Gobain on an industrial unit in Milton Keynes, with passing rentincreasing from GBP265k to a 'premium rent' of GBP441k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A short-term four month licence with Royal Mail on a vacant industrial unit in Redditch for a licence feeof GBP135k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A 10 year lease renewal with a fifth year break option with MP Bio Science at an industrial unit inHilton, increasing passing rent from GBP28k to GBP36k, resulting in an aggregate valuation uplift of GBP0.1m;

-- A 10 year lease to SpaMedica at a vacant office building in Leicester with annual rent of GBP87k and openmarket rent review in year five, with no impact on valuation;

-- A lease with Just for Pets on a vacant retail warehouse unit in Evesham for a term of 10 years with abreak in year six, at an annual rent of GBP95k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A five year lease renewal with Quantem Consulting at an office building in Birmingham, increasing theannual passing rent from GBP30k to GBP39k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A 10 year lease extension with a break option in year five with Subway at a retail unit in Birmingham,maintaining the annual passing rent of GBP14k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A five year lease renewal with a third year tenant break option with Superdrug on a retail unit inWeston-super-Mare with an annual rent of GBP60k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A five year lease renewal without break with Holland and Barrett on a retail unit in Shrewsbury with anannual rent of GBP60k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A three year lease with Saima Rani Salon on a vacant retail unit in Shrewsbury, with an annual rent ofGBP15k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A five year lease without break to Realty Law on a vacant office suite in Birmingham with an annual rentof GBP28k, with no impact on valuation; and

-- A five year lease renewal with a third year break option to Done Brothers (t/a Betfred) at a retail unitin Cheltenham with an annual rent of GBP25k, with no impact on valuation.

These positive asset management outcomes have been partially offset by the impact of the Administrations of JTF Wholesale (GBP586k of annual rent) and Rapid Vehicle Repair (GBP71k of annual rent) which have resulted in an aggregate 1.8% decrease in the annual rent roll.

Letting activity is strong across most sectors. We have a strong pipeline of potential new tenants and since the year end have completed:

-- A five year lease extension with CDS (t/a The Range) moving lease expiry out to 2036, which involvedexpanding the external demise by 2k sq ft to accommodate a larger garden centre with an additional GBP10k per annumof rent payable on the new space;

-- A 10-year lease on a vacant industrial unit in Avonmouth to Nationwide Platforms with passing rent ofGBP300k;

-- A 10-year lease renewal with Heywood Williams (t/a Window Ware) with the agreed annual rent of GBP289kreflecting GBP8 per sq ft;

-- A new 10-year lease with Bunzl on an industrial unit in Castleford at an increased rent of GBP164k, an GBP18kuplift from the previous passing rent;

-- A 10-year lease renewal with B&Q in Banbury with a passing rent of GBP400k, reflecting GBP11.50 per sq ft;and

-- An agreement for a 10-year lease with Costa Coffee on a high street unit in Colchester with annual rentof GBP65k.

Occupancy has been negatively impacted by the acquisition of DRUM REIT but we expect levels across the portfolio, including DRUM REIT assets, to continue to recover over the next 6-12 months as we complete more new lettings, unless there were to be further significant tenant failures.

Property portfolio risk

We have managed the property portfolio's income expiry profile through successful asset management activities with 57% of aggregate income expiring within five years from 31 March 2022 (2021: 53%). Short-term income at risk is a relatively low proportion of the property portfolio's income, with 38% expiring in the next three years (2021: 31%) and our experience suggests that even in the current uncertain climate, the majority of tenants do not exit at break or expiry.

31 March 31 March 2022 2021 Aggregate income expiry 0-1 years 15% 11% 1-3 years 23% 20% 3-5 years 19% 22% 5-10 years 31% 34% 10+ years 12% 13% 100% 100%

Outlook

Looking forward, we maintain a positive outlook with many of the asset management initiatives currently under way expected to come to fruition over the next 6-12 months which should see new tenants secured, leases extended and new investment into existing assets improving their environmental credentials and realising their full potential.

Alex Nix

Assistant Investment Manager

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

16 June 2022

ESG Committee report

The ESG Committee ("the Committee") was constituted on 1 April 2021. Its key responsibilities are:

-- To set the Company's environmental KPIs, monitor performance against those KPIs and ensure the InvestmentManager is managing its property portfolio in line with the ESG policy;

-- To ensure the Company complies with its external reporting requirements on ESG matters including theGlobal Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), EPRA and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Report ("SECR") andadopts sector best practice where appropriate;

-- To assess, at least annually, the fees and scope of engagement of the Company's environmentalconsultants; and

-- To assess whether the Company is obtaining a suitable level of social outcomes for its tenants, otherstakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company is committed to delivering its strategic objectives in an ethical and responsible manner and meeting its corporate responsibilities towards society, human rights and the environment. The Board acknowledges its responsibility to society is broader than simply generating financial returns for shareholders. The Company's approach to ESG matters addresses the importance of these issues in the day-to-day running of the business, as detailed below.

ESG approach

Environmental - we want our properties to minimise their impact on the local and wider environment. The Investment Manager carefully considers the environmental performance of our properties, both before we acquire them, as well as during our period of ownership. Sites are visited on a regular basis by the Investment Manager and any obvious environmental issues are reported.

Social - Custodian REIT strives to manage and develop buildings which are safe, comfortable and high-quality spaces. As such, our aim is that the safety and well-being of occupants of our buildings is maximised.

Governance - high standards of corporate governance and disclosure are essential to ensuring the effective operation of the Company and instilling confidence amongst our stakeholders. We aim to continually improve our levels of governance and disclosure to achieve industry best practice.

The Committee encourages the Investment Manager to act responsibly in the areas it can influence as a landlord, for example by working with tenants to improve the environmental performance of the Company's properties and minimise their impact on climate change. The Committee believes that following this strategy will ultimately be to the benefit of shareholders through enhanced rent and asset values.

The Company's environmental policy commits the Company to:

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments is completed to high environmental standards.

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement.

-- Achieving social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively with tenants andlocal government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans andstrategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safe places ofbusiness that promote tenant well-being.

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Reporting in line with best practice and complying with all requirements - exposing the Company to publicscrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders

Cladding

Custodian REIT's portfolio currently has no exposure to 'high risk' assets which are typically either high-rise buildings (characteristically those over 18m tall) which use cladding in their construction or those used for multiple residential occupation. Custodian REIT does have exposure properties where cladding material has been used in their construction, and where the composition of the material is unknown. During the year the Board instigated a detailed review of the Company's cladding risks and obligations involving the Investment Manager and the Company's solicitors. This review has resulted in the Investment Manager implementing a more extensive cladding policy, moving beyond the mandatory fire risk assessment requirements for properties where the composition of cladding material is unknown and actively core-drilling and replacing, where necessary, cladding not compliant with Loss Prevention Certification Board guidelines. This improved policy demonstrates that the Company's commitment to community safety significantly exceeds the minimum required in discharging its duty as a 'Responsible Person'[30]. A summary of the revised policy is set out below:

-- 'High risk' buildings will not be acquired without a comprehensive rationale to decrease risk onacquisition, and require specific approval by the Board;

-- All tenants provide the Investment Manager their Fire Risk Assessment ("FRA") which is reviewed toensure;? It has been undertaken by a reputable fire risk assessor; ? The tenant confirms in writing that recommendations and remediations are being actioned to mitigatethe overall risk profile; and ? The local fire authority is contacted as required.

-- Following a desktop review of each building within the portfolio, including approaches to local buildingcontrol, to ascertain the composition of any cladding used in construction, the Investment Manager will arrange toundertake core drill samples of cladding where considered appropriate with priority given to buildings identifiedas 'Code 1' under LPCB guidelines which includes those with cladding recommended for immediate sampling orproperties open to the public use.

-- Where non LPCB compliant cladding is identified the Investment Manager will:? Notify building insurers, the Local Fire Authority and the tenants in occupation; ? Insist that tenants undertake an updated FRA based on the cladding composition; ? Review the FRA and ensure the tenant is complying with any recommended actions.

-- Going forwards the Investment Manager will:? Hold quarterly fire risk review meetings to specifically review progress to date and implement anyoutstanding actions ? Maintain a live cladding log, detailing the progress to date in implementing and maintainingcompliance with the cladding policy; ? Maintain an approved list of suitable Fire Risk Assessors which can be provided to tenants if they donot have any of their own fire consultants; ? Engage with its legal advisors to seek to make lease clause obligations around Fire Risk moreexplicit and comprehensive in all new leases.

Environmental key performance indicators

During the prior financial year the Company set environmental targets measured by key performance indicators ("KPIs") which provide a strategic way to assess its success towards achieving its environmental objectives and ensure the Investment Manager has embedded key ESG principles. These environmental KPIs cover our main areas of environmental impact including energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, water, waste and tenant engagement.

These environmental KPIs also directly support climate risk mitigation and capture some ESG opportunities from the transition to a low-carbon economy. As we progress our climate-related risk identification and management, we aim to identify and implement further climate-related metrics that can more clearly define the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on our business. ESG reporting frameworks, including GRESB, require businesses to disclose the KPIs which contribute towards benchmark scoring and potentially influence investor decisions.

The Company's environmental KPIs in place during the year, and comments relating to our performance against each one, are set out below:

Boundary KPI Progress during the year The like-for-like data collected from tenants indicates a 44% reduction against the 2019 baseline. However, because this percentage is based on a relatively small sample population, the Reduce total portfolio Scope 1 and 2 Board believes that although this indicates a positive emissions by 30% by 2025 performance by the Company's tenants, the population is insufficient to conclude that this objective has been met and in the year ending 31 March 2023 the Investment Manager will continue to make efforts to improve tenant response rates. There are no longer any 'G' rated assets and the one remaining 'F' is being improved. Whole portfolio All 'D' EPC ratings to be removed or During the year the Company has updated EPCs at 20 units across improved by 2027, all 'E' EPC ratings 15 properties covering 358k sq ft. to be removed or improved by 2025 and all 'F' and 'G' EPC ratings to be The Company is currently reviewing and undertaking new removed or improved by 31 March 2022 assessments of any EPCs that are older than five years below a 'C' rating. A 'C' rating is expected to become the minimum standard under the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard ("MEES") in 2027. Reduce Scope 1 and 2 energy consumption The like-for-like data collected from tenants indicates a 54% of the property portfolio by 15% reduction against the 2019 baseline, but subject to uncertainty against a 2019 baseline by 2025 due to a small sample population as explained above. Switch all landlord-controlled sites to Currently at 94% and we expect to achieve 100% by 2023. 100% renewable electricity by 2025 Switch all landlord-controlled sites to 12 properties have moved during the year and we remain on track green gas by 2025 to achieve this target by 2025. Install EV charging points across 100% of the Company's retail warehouse We have EV chargers operating at seven of our 11 retail warehouse assets by 2025 and investigate onsite sites with installation at the remainder currently underway. Landlord renewables on one asset by 2025 controlled Zero waste to landfill from landlord-controlled waste was achieved during 2021. 2% of tenants' waste has been sent to Zero waste to landfill from landfill during the year due to a one-off capital project landlord-controlled waste by 2022 undertaken. Reduce landlord-controlled water Landlord water consumption has reduced by 18% since the prior consumption by 50% by 2025 year. Engage with occupiers during lease Green clauses to include renewable electricity as standard within negotiations to incorporate all new leases. sustainability clauses into new leases Tenant Engage with tenants on quarterly basis Tenant engagement is part of the Investment Manager's remit, on ESG issues which it has complied with during the year, as it collects all rent and directly manages each property in the portfolio. Achieve EPRA Gold Standard for the year Achieved. ended 31 March 2021 Report to TCFD by 2021 Selected elements of the TCFD reporting framework have been Development followed. Investment Committee reports for any new property acquisition/ Incorporate ESG factors into all refurbishment now include dedicated ESG rationale detailing investment due diligence undertaken improvements to be made alongside relevant expected capital expenditure.

To help the assessment of progress against KPIs a central data management system, hosted by the Company's environment consultants, has been established to provide a robust data collation and validation process. This data management system is being used to identify tenant engagement and asset optimisation opportunities and facilitates the communication of environmental performance data to various stakeholders.

Due to the success of the Investment Manager in meeting certain of the environmental targets during the year and the Board's ambition to strengthen the Company's environmental credentials, the Board has set the following revised targets to be reported against in the financial year ending 31 March 2023:

Area Target Change from previous targets Increase EV charging capacity to the following by 2025[31]: -- 4,200 kW/h[32] across retail warehouse and other sector assets; and New -- 980 kW/h[33] across office and industrial assets Install onsite renewable electricity generation at 75% of redevelopments and major refurbishments New Physical building improvements (whole portfolio boundary) Install smart meters across 25% of the New portfolio by floor area All 'D' EPC ratings to be removed or improved by 2027 and all 'E' EPC ratings to be removed or improved by 2025 Retained All redevelopments to achieve Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method ("BREEAM") Excellent rating New For landlord controlled areas in the like for like portfolio, on a 2019 baseline, achieve: -- Reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions of 30% by 2025 -- Reduction in energy consumption of 15% by 2025 Retained -- Less than 5% waste to landfill by Landlord controlled 2022 usage (landlord -- Reduction in water consumption by controlled 50% by 2025 boundary) Switch all landlord-controlled sites to 100%

renewable electricity by 2023 Retained but timetable accelerated Switch all landlord controlled sites to green Retained but timetable accelerated gas by 2023. Use TCFD recommendations and reporting framework to disclose our approach to climate related governance, strategy, risk management Amended to omit elements of TCFD as the Company is and opportunities exempt from mandatory TCFD reporting Incorporate ESG factors into all investment due diligence undertaken Retained Risk management and reporting Achieve an annual improvement in GRESB score between 2021 and 2025 New Continue to report in line with EPRA sustainability Best Practice Recommendations to Retained achieve a 'gold' standard For the non-landlord controlled like-for-like portfolio, on a 2019 baseline, achieve: Amended to separate landlord controlled and tenant -- Reduction in Scope 1 and 2 controlled emissions, with lower targets for tenant emissions of 20% by 2025 performance where the Company does not have direct -- Reduction in energy consumption control of 10% by 2025 Tenant engagement (tenant boundary) Engage with tenants on a quarterly basis on ESG issues Retained Engage with occupiers during lease negotiations to incorporate sustainability clauses into new leases Retained Utilise 25% of vacant high street retail space for short-term not-for-profit lettings New Install changing facilities and secure cycle parking at all appropriate assets New Social outcomes Ensure properties comply with the Company's cladding policy within three months of acquisition New Consider biodiversity and habitat strategy during all redevelopments New

Investment decisions

Investment decisions will play a key role in achieving the Company's environmental KPIs. The Company undertakes an environmental assessment on vacated assets and during the acquisition due diligence process, rating assets or tenants against a number of ESG factors which form part of the Investment Committee decision making process. This process also helps the Investment Manager evaluate the potential environmental risks and opportunities associated with an asset and the impact on the achievement of the KPIs.

The Company's procurement policy for property services includes an assessment of new suppliers on their specification and use of sustainable and energy efficient materials, systems, equipment, onsite operating practices and performance evaluation/incentives put in place for direct external suppliers and/or service providers to employ sustainable processes in day-to-day work.

ESG policy

To achieve the Company's environmental objectives and targets, the Investment Manager seeks to achieve the following:

Environment

-- Ensure operations are in place to commit to the minimisation of pollution and comply with all relevantenvironmental legislation;

-- Gather and analyse data on our environmental performance across our business and portfolio; and

-- Set long-term targets of environmental performance for our properties and monitor achievements as acommitment to continuous improvement.

Climate change adaptation & resilience

-- Through our risk management process, identify climate-related risks, both physical and financial;

-- Perform environmental risk assessments of our property portfolio on an on-going basis;

-- Design mitigation and management strategies for climate and environmental risks and resilience tocatastrophe/disaster; and

-- Improve our reputation on environmental issues by incorporating resilience to climate-related transitionand physical risk disclosures

Energy consumption & management

-- Comply with all applicable, relevant energy-related legislation and other requirements and adopt bestpractice beyond the mandatory minimum where appropriate;

-- Seek to reduce energy usage across properties we control;

-- Monitor energy consumption across properties we control, and tenant consumption, where possible;

-- Seek engagement with tenants to make meaningful reductions to their emissions and pollution;

-- Procure renewable energy across properties we control;

-- Review our energy objectives and targets on an annual basis;

-- Promote energy efficiency and management to our tenants; and

-- Where possible, build in green lease clauses[34] into our tenant leases.

Building materials

-- When we have the opportunity to develop new property or refurbish current assets, we commit to reviewingbuilding materials which have a lower environmental impact and to select these materials, if appropriate; and

-- Select greener building materials, in line with our vision to increase the sustainability certificationsof our property portfolio.

Greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and management

-- Quantify our Scope 1 and 2 (landlord controlled) emissions on an annual basis in line with our reportingrequirements;

-- Gather tenant energy consumption data, where possible, to quantify our leased assets emissions;

-- Comply with and make representations to industry-standard ESG frameworks including both the EPRA AnnualSustainability Report and the GRESB;

-- Continue to expand our carbon reporting in line with industry expectations and relevant legislation; and

-- Reduce our greenhouse gas emissions through various energy reduction initiatives including virtualconferencing meetings to reduce travel.

Further information on our GHG emissions is set out within our SECR disclosures in the Directors' report.

Waste management

-- Monitor waste levels across our properties and monitor tenant consumption, where possible;

-- Implement landfill diversion waste streams such as recycling in our properties, where possible; and

-- Promote waste management to our tenants.

Water consumption and management

-- Monitor water consumption across our properties and monitor tenant consumption, where possible;

-- Identify and implement water reduction technologies and opportunities within our property portfolio,where possible; and

-- Promote water management to our tenants.

On-site carbon-reducing technology

-- Install electric vehicle charging points across the portfolio where demand is sufficient;

-- Install smart meters where tenants are amenable and in all vacant properties once re-let; and

-- Investigate other carbon-reducing technology during significant refurbishments.

Biodiversity

-- In the circumstances where we are developing new assets, the biodiversity of the development area will beconsidered and maintained to the highest level possible. We will promote sustainable practices by reducing thedirect pressure on biodiversity and habitat by selecting more sustainable materials.

Asset level safety, health and well-being

We wish to manage and develop buildings which are safe, comfortable and high-quality spaces. As such, our aim is that the safety and well-being of the occupants of our buildings is maximised. We will implement a property portfolio approach to well-being which encourages engagement with tenants, promotes carbon reducing behaviours, ensures maximum building safety and optimises the comfort and quality of occupancy.

Stakeholder engagement

We engage regularly with the following internal and external stakeholders on environmental and social matters:

-- Board - the Board meets at least quarterly and receives a report from the ESG Committee on performanceand progress towards our objectives;

-- Investment Manager - the Investment Manager has an ESG working group which meets fortnightly. Propertyteam staff roles and responsibilities include ESG which is embedded across the work it carries out on behalf of theCompany;

-- Managing agents - we receive quarterly reports on our asset performance and engage directly on propertyportfolio optimisation;

-- Tenants - we seek to engage with tenants on a quarterly basis both to understand consumption trends anddata and understand where we can upgrade and optimise buildings for tenant well-being and environmental impactreductions;

-- Local communities and charities- we work closely with local communities and charities in particularutilising un-let space for the benefit of the local community

-- Suppliers and business partners - we operate a procurement policy which seeks to ensure sustainableproducts and business practices are adopted by our suppliers.

To monitor energy consumption across the property portfolio, as well as identify opportunities to make energy reductions, the Company has engaged with Carbon Intelligence to provide strategic advice on the process. This collaboration promotes the ethos of investing responsibly and has ensured statutory compliance with the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) Regulations 2014 and The Companies (Director's report) and Limited Liability Partnerships (Energy and Carbon Report) Regulations 2018, and has facilitated inclusion of EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations in the Annual Report.

Case study - Redditch

The Company expects to receive planning permission in June 2022 to redevelop an existing 59,000 sq ft industrial building constructed in the 1980's into a brand new 60,000 sq ft industrial/distribution facility.

The new development will be built with exceptional ESG compliance and will be certified BREEAM 'Excellent' as well as having an Energy Performance rating 'A'.

In order to achieve this the specification will include: a carbon neutral base build, electric vehicle charging points, solar photovoltaic panels to the south facing roof elevations, LED lighting to warehouse and offices, cycle storage and shower facilities and bat roost to cater for local biodiversity.

The expected cost of the redevelopment is GBP5.8m and will generate an estimated rental value in the region of GBP500k pa. Given the occupation demand in this locality, we are confident the property will be pre-let prior to completion of the construction.

Case study - EV chargers

Our latest round of electric vehicle ("EV") charger installations has resulted in the Company partnering with Pod Point, one of the largest national charging networks, to install EV charging points at our remaining retail warehousing sites and commencing the rollout across appropriate industrial and office sites.

At each retail warehousing site Pod Point identifies the optimum number of chargers to:

-- Minimise the 'payback' period on the upfront capital expenditure, targeting 4-6 years, which enhancesshort-term earnings and minimises obsolescence risk;

-- Maximise overall investment return over a ten year investment horizon; and

-- Maximise the total available charging capacity to help achieve the Company's ESG targets.

Installing EV chargers for public use also enhances properties' occupier appeal by increasing both customer footfall and dwell time.

Office and industrial tenants now expect EV charging as a feature on-site when looking for properties based on their requirements for their EV/hybrid fleet or staff use. Pod Point provides advice on the required load management system, groundworks, and infrastructure to suit tenants' requirements which are typically willing to pay a rental premium which allows the Company to at least re-coup its capital expenditure whilst meeting our ESG targets and future-proofing the asset.

We currently have 14 properties in the pipeline for installation with a total of 14 rapid (75kW) chargers at retail warehousing sites and a further 23 fast (7kW) chargers at office and industrial locations.

With many towns in the UK introducing clean air zones where a congestion fee is charged for driving through certain areas and the Government banning production of all new petrol or diesel vehicles from 2030, we expect to receive further demand and income for these chargers in the coming years.

Case study - charitable lettings

During the year the Company has allowed the following charitable lettings at some of its vacant retail space, rent free, which has saved the Company vacant rates and helped the communities in which it operates:

Rent (rateable Annual Location value) rates Previous Charitable use tenant GBP000 GBP000 Grafton Gate, Milton 325 166 Staples Willen Hospice - clearance outlet Keynes Eastern Avenue, 186 95 Staples Furniture Recycling Project - storage Gloucester Trinity Square, 114 58 Laura Ashley We are the Minories - art gallery and creative Colchester community space Long Wyre Street, 75 38 Poundland One Colchester - community hub Colchester

EPC ratings

During the year the Company has updated EPCs at 20 units across 15 properties covering 358k sq ft for properties where existing EPCs had expired or where works had been completed. For updated EPCs, there was an aggregate decrease in rating of 34 'energy performance asset rating points[35]

The Investment Manager is currently reviewing and undertaking new assessments of any EPCs that are older than five years and below a 'C' rating. A 'C' rating is expected to become the minimum standard under the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard ("MEES") in 2027.

The Company has the following ESG initiatives planned in the coming financial year:

-- The tenant at a 100k sq ft industrial unit in Winsford is vacating in June 2022 and an extensiverefurbishment is expected to be undertaken including installing solar panels to the roof, LED lighting throughout,air source heats pumps to heat the office space and EV charging. These works are expected to increase the EPC ofthis site from a 'C' to a 'B'.

-- During the year we purchased a 19k sq ft of office on Fountain Street in Manchester with the intention ofundertaking a comprehensive refurbishment of the site which will include installing solar panels, LED lighting,bike racks, shower facilities with lockers and EV charging. Recycled furniture will also be incorporated into thecat B fitout and roof terrace with a consequential improvement on EPC rating.

The Company's weighted average EPC score by rating is shown below:

EPC rating 2022 2021 A 3% 1% B 21% 15% C 49% 43% D 20% 30% E 7% 11% F - 1%

The majority 'E' rated assets are within the office sector, including a number of assets from the DRUM REIT acquisition, and appropriate investment is planned to make the necessary improvements in these assets.

Climate-related risks and opportunities

Climate change poses a number of physical risks to our property portfolio, for example those caused by the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events. The Committee also recognises there are a number of transition-related risks, including economic, technology or regulatory challenges related to moving to a greener economy which it needs to consider. But climate change also provides opportunities to invest in alternative asset classes or to provide tenants with additional services.

Governance

The Board is ultimately responsible to stakeholders for the Company's activities and for oversight of our climate-related risks and opportunities. Specifically, the ESG Committee is the Board-level governance body responsible for reviewing our identified climate-related risks alongside our ESG strategy.

The Investment Manager maintains the Company's risk management framework and risk register, which means our ESG objectives are embedded into the way the Company conducts and manages the business and the property portfolio day to day.

Risk management

During the year the Committee has revisited its climate-related risks and opportunities to determine continued relevancy and impact on the Company. With the external consultant, the Committee assessed the completeness and effectiveness of current controls and processes in place to mitigate and manage risks and opportunities. The Committee deemed all mitigation controls in place to be effective however a number of continuous improvement areas were determined which are highlighted in the table below as next steps which will be addressed and actioned via the ESG Committee. The Company's ESG targets also support continuous monitoring of progress against the ESG strategy, capturing of opportunities and the mitigation of climate risks. These targets are reported against on a quarterly basis to the Committee by the Investment Manager and the Company's environmental consultants.

Climate-related What this means for Custodian Management and mitigation of risk Next steps risk/opportunity REIT Physical risks -- Begin to establish which assets are likely to be most at risk of potential -- Annual property extreme weather damage inspections enabling the -- Update flood risk Investment Manager to identify for existing assets and any damage or areas of understand how this may change improvements to ensure in the future -- Extreme weather increased property resilience -- With identified events causing damage to against potential storms assets at risk, develop a Asset damage infrastructure or assets, management plan to build from storms and making assets unusable by -- Building maintenance property resilience such as flooding and tenants, making insurance (where in the Company's through fitout, asset upgrades associated c cover harder or more control) ensures properties are or plan to divest, as hanging expensive for tenants to maintained to prevent increased appropriate insurance arrange and impacting levels of potential damage from -- Ensure backup power products, future lettability through storms and floods is available in all building pricing and lower occupational demand -- Buildings insurance types where this is availability coverage minimises the Custodian's responsibility -- Historical impact financial impact of the damage

