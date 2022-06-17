Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 16
[17.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,365,731.65
|8.6922
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|882,888.28
|87.5881
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,846,961.87
|97.6111
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|163,472.00
|USD
|0
|18,380,269.26
|112.4368
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|129,229.00
|GBP
|0
|14,501,638.79
|112.2166
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|338,641.00
|EUR
|0
|37,400,296.26
|110.4423
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|70,159.00
|CHF
|0
|7,386,782.52
|105.2863
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|66,318,795.73
|8.8225
