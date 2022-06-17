For the following instruments the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 20 June 2022:

Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new

BEIERSDORF AG O.N. BEI DE0005200000 MDX1 (partitionID 55) DAX1 (partitionID 50)

DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. DHER DE000A2E4K43 DAX1 (partitionID 50) MDX1 (partitionID 55)

ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. ECV DE0006095003 SDX1 (partition ID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55)

HYPOPORT SE NA O.N. HYQ DE0005493365 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partition ID 55)

PNE AG NA O.N. PNE3 DE000A0JBPG2 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partition ID 55)

HENSOLDT AG INH O.N. HAG DE000HAG0005 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partition ID 55)

LPKF LASER+ELECTRON. LPK DE0006450000 SDX1 (partition ID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

SGL CARBON SE O.N. SGL DE0007235301 SDX1 (partition ID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.

For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

