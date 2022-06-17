DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.2252
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2720689
CODE: INFG LN
ISIN: LU1390062831
