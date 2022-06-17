VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Name Change of VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF

Name Change of VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF

VanEck wishes to announce that the Directors of VanEck UCITS ETFs plc (hereinafter the "Company") approved the name change of VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF (the "Fund", ISIN: IE00BMDKNW35). Subject to approval of the Supplement by the Central Bank of Ireland, the name of the Fund will change with effect from 24 June 2022 to the following:

Old name of the Fund: VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF New name of the Fund: VanEck Crypto and Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF

Subject to approval, the updated Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Fund will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 24 June 2022.

