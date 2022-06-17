Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ8F ISIN: IE00BMDKNW35 Ticker-Symbol: DAVV 
Tradegate
17.06.22
10:39 Uhr
3,444 Euro
+0,126
+3,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VANECK DIGITAL ASSETS EQUITY UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VANECK DIGITAL ASSETS EQUITY UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4093,42710:42
3,3933,44310:42
PR Newswire
17.06.2022 | 09:52
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Name Change of VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF

VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Name Change of VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF

PR Newswire

London, June 17

Name Change of VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF

VanEck wishes to announce that the Directors of VanEck UCITS ETFs plc (hereinafter the "Company") approved the name change of VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF (the "Fund", ISIN: IE00BMDKNW35). Subject to approval of the Supplement by the Central Bank of Ireland, the name of the Fund will change with effect from 24 June 2022 to the following:

Old name of the Fund: VanEck Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF
New name of the Fund: VanEck Crypto and Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF

Subject to approval, the updated Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Fund will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 24 June 2022.

With kind regards,
VanEck UCITS ETFs plc

VANECK DIGITAL ASSETS EQUITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.