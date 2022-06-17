Marimekko Corporation: Invitation to Marimekko's Capital Markets Day 2022

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 17 June 2022 at 11.00 a.m.



Invitation to Marimekko's Capital Markets Day 2022

Marimekko has the pleasure to invite investors, financial analysts and media to the company's first-ever Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 from 13.00 until 16.30 EEST.

During the event, Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko together with other members of top management will elaborate on the direction of the company's next strategy period, as well as provide more information on the review of Marimekko's long-term financial targets.

The event will be held in English. Institutional investors, analysts and media are welcome to join the physical event at the Marimekko Headquarters in Helsinki, Finland (pending on the Covid-19 situation at the time). The Capital Markets Day can also be followed via a live webcast.

Institutional investors, financial analysts and media representatives may already register for the physical Capital Markets Day event at ir@marimekko.com . A detailed agenda of the Capital Markets Day as well as information on participating via the webcast will be available closer to the event date on the company website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ . A recording and presentation materials of the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website after the event.

Further information:

Anna Tuominen, Communications Director

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



